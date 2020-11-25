LETTERS: Tobacco tax sends clear message

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Tobacco tax

The 12.5 per cent tobacco tax-rise, sends a clear message which addicts ignore at their own financial demise.

It aims to hit them in the hip pocket.

However, rather than become proactive in cutting down or out, they cry: "revenue raiser".

It is a self-inflicted addiction.

The impact on the environment and innocent by-standers, contributing to public ill-health, is of no concern to their selfish behaviour.

Work productivity is in jeopardy, public health costs for smokers intensify and damage to infrastructure are all by-products of this filthy habit.

We all pay, directly in additional government costs, or indirectly, for the damage tobacco addiction imposes upon our nation.

Young people, particularly in school uniform, thinking smoking is "cool", face a lifetime of health and wealth issues.

They learn from peers and adults, by example.

Increased cost is an incentive for increases in theft of tobacco products from retailers.

No-one wins!

- Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

Disability Royal Commission Interim Report

I welcome the Disability Royal Commission's interim report on its first 15 months of operations.

There are many lessons to be learnt from the evidence shared with the Royal Commission by people whose lives have been impacted by violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.

Abuse is not inevitable for people with disability and must not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The report makes special note of the difficulties of reaching all people with disability who have experienced abuse.

For this reason, Endeavour Foundation continues to encourage all people with disability to contact the Commission or an advocacy organisation that can assist them in doing so, if they wish to speak out.

I acknowledge the courage of those who have already come forward and shared their experiences, and I applaud the Commission's commitment to creating a safe, inclusive and accessible environment for people who wish to disclose abuse.

The interim report highlights many of the far-reaching challenges people with disability experience, from policy and funding constraints, sector practices and interfaces with other mainstream services to a lack of understanding and undesirable community behaviour.

We all must listen to people with disability who are speaking out in the Royal Commission, so our nation can become a place where people with disability feel safe, valued, and free to live the lives of their choosing.

- Andrew Donne, Endeavour Foundation CEO

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. The RRC/Pineapple pathetic embarrassing situation was caused by this pathetic Labor Govt. Again, what is the total true cost to rectify this problem when this money could have been spent on potholes and footpaths not solicitors.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Residential vacancy rates in the Rockhampton region are at extreme lows, leading some to warn Queenslanders could end up on the streets.

Sophia Ramm: It's time to build up and stop building out...

Mary Hempseed: Have just read a post about how disgusting a rental was left in Biloela so it is also not easy owning a rental home. Of course not everyone is like that but it happens.

Sam Moore: It's already happening!!! And nothing is being done about it.

Christie Green: So many people are moving here from NSW and Victoria pushing out locals in all places of QLD....

Bob List: Rocky is 0% rentals.

Lened Beckhaus: Ppl are paying 6 or 12 months in advance on some property and paying about $600 a week.

Jacqueline Scott: Rent in Gracemere jumped up $70 for 4 bed house.

Brooke Huggins: Not just Rockhampton. Toowoomba is at an all time low in rental vacancies at the moment. So many people moving up from southern states.

Rick S Urquhart: Averaging 50 people at rentals inspections on the Sunny Coast. It's very crazy times. Most of them are interstate.

Lukey Hjortshøj: I know some of the building companies from south Queensland are paying 6 months rent up front so their workers have accommodation. So it's not a fair situation atm. I feel for hard working locals with families that are going to spend Xmas couch surfing

Sherry Wooler: It's happening all over Australia. I know people in Rocky and Gladstone finding it extremely hard to secure a rental.

William Murphy: Real estates need to stop increasing rents by so much, along are only doing 6 months lease then jacking the price up by the maximum allowed then when you don't sign and move out they can then rent the place out for as much as they can.

Paul Curnow: Some? I know of at least 20 people with families that can't find accommodation. On top of that, the banks aren't approving loans to help people buy either which is increasing the issue.

