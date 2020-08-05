LETTERS: Vegans are stealing meat-eaters ideas

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

ON THE 3rd of August, The Rocky Morning Bulletin published a letter from Michael Henderson of Mooloolaba in which he presents his vegan argument by saying;

"By removing animals from the food chain we are making a safer and sustainable food supply. We could still eat "meat" but it will be "meat" made from plants and other cultivated means. Many food stores are already providing food made from plant "meat". This is one answer to preventing further pandemics in future."

Now, Michael Henderson is an "extremist watermelon." The classic green (environmentalist) on the outside and blind socialist on the inside.

We have butted heads many times and met once.

As an elder he, like me, is set in his ways in how we see the planet, and its species.

My species were hunter-gathers and killed fauna for protein, discovered fire and cooked used the heat from the fire the fauna they killed, and history tells us it is another "Out of Africa" practice.

Henderson's species it seems branched off to remain eating roots and leaves and in the 20th century discovered a way to manufacture "meat", that is "not meat" like the oil from the Soya Bean is now called milk.

I say that vegans and others who advocate the Henderson way are so moribund of ideas and ideals have to steal the meat-eating peoples' words like "meat and milk" and the woke lefties are happy-clapping for their win.

Rocky, as the beef capital of Australia, will never accept Henderson's ways because they, like me, are of the branch that ate fauna.

Over time they learnt how to tame and produce varies beasts to feed us all, and, they are with others who provide for all of us and will always be the spine of our species that make us stand upright.

Bob Buick, Mountain Creek

HARRY'S VIEW ON CAPRICORNIA CORRECTIONAL CENTRE EXPANSION

Harry's view on new cells opening at prison.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LESLIE NORTON, CAPRICORN COAST. The Yaamba tattoo show that was held on Saturday, just gone, was my first hand experience of a tattoo, car and bike show. From the moment I arrived the evidence was presented to me as to why the public feel an extreme level of anxiety at these kind of events. The day started with men in vests harassing us at the gate, even asked what we're doing here, I thought that was pretty obvious. Some of them even armed. There was a level of arrogance in the way they addressed us. When the heavies became a little bored throughout the day they would walk around and glare at women and children, almost as to instil a level of intimidation that would ensure they wouldn't return to another event such as this one again. The most disturbing thing I witnessed was a disabled gentleman, in a wheelchair, being stood over and asked to remove his T-shirt. The goons in the vests that I describe above were not members of a motorcycle club, they were members of the notorious Queensland Police Service, no doubt the biggest gang in Queensland. The absolute waste of resources and taxpayer funds that would have been poured into the Yaamba show is a disgrace. Shame on the QPS and shame on the Qld Gov.

RN. Israel Folau made a personal choice not to take the knee before the match on the weekend. Israel is a brown skinned Polynesian and he is also a Christian. I salute him on his decision. Sport identities should just play sport instead of supporting this BLM movement. Israel knows that the colour of your skin does not determine whether your life matters. This BLM movement is like a cancer, destroying our society. Take the knee before your God and not some radical movement

