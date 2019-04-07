Letters to the editor

A reader has welcomed the funds allocated by the Federal and State Governments to rebuild the Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

A reader has welcomed the funds allocated by the Federal and State Governments to rebuild the Proserpine Entertainment Centre. Whitsunday Regional Council

GAVE IT A GO AND IT'S A NO-GO

I THOUGHT I would abstain from any negative comments regarding this matter at least until I had given the road changes on Shute Harbour Rd and Macarthur Drive a fair chance.

Having done so, I find it almost impossible to see how anybody could see this screw up as an improvement in (a) the safety aspect and (b) the flow of traffic.

The backup of traffic coming from Proserpine into town is slowed by the single lane so much that it is not only difficult but also dangerous trying to get from Macarthur Drive out on to Shute Harbour Rd.

Because the road is now one lane after the Centro lights instead of the two lanes previously, traffic has nowhere to go so is forced into one stream almost until the roundabout at Tropic Rd.

I consider myself an above- average driver but I sat for five minutes trying to get out of Macarthur Drive this afternoon and it was not even peak hour.

Please someone reconsider this mess and maybe try asking the public.

Obviously the Main Roads officials tasked to come up with these plans are not local residents and therefore cannot know what the best solution would be, but this plan is not in our best interests.

Julie Anne Homewood,

Cannonvale

THRILLED ABOUT FUNDS TO REBUILD CENTRE

WHAT wonderful news we have recently received regarding the $5 million promised to our community for the building of a new Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

Our community has very much missed our entertainment centre since it became unusable after Cyclone Debbie struck.

Our local council received government and insurance funding to rebuild the centre after the cyclone, but when work began, pre-existing structural issues were uncovered, leading to the decision that our beloved entertainment centre must be demolished.

Now we have the funding to rebuild.

I'd like to publicly thank our Federal Member of Parliament George Christensen for his hard work in securing the dollars to rebuild the centre.

Mr Christensen understood what our entertainment centre meant to our community and took charge in fighting for funds to rebuild.

The new improved centre will be a terrific asset to our community, with a 300 raked seat auditorium, a 256-banquet seating space for functions, a bar and food preparation area, disabled access and more.

I for one look forward to curtains opening on our first show at the new centre.

Desni Wilkins,

Proserpine

ECONOMIC FUTURE UNDER THREAT

THE Galilee Basin coal fields is a huge geological basin in rural Queensland that brings huge economic benefit to Queenslanders. The mines create jobs, exports of coals and other minerals and an industry that is integral to the success of Queensland and ultimately Australia's future wealth.

Labor, Liberal and the Greens do not want to see any further development of the coal fields. Instead, they want to ruthlessly pursue the Paris emissions target and put our economic future under threat.

Australia's beef and sugar industry are already under threat and Katter's Australian Party believes the coal fields must be allowed to continue to develop to allow the economic benefit to flow through the communities.

Katter's Australian Party has always said that the Galilee rail line is a critical asset which should be Australian owned and mines should be charged to use it. This will further create economic benefit for Queensland.

Don't buy into the hype around particular mines being mentioned in the media, or scare tactics pointing out all of the environmental potential mismanagements. The mines are heavily regulated and must comply with many environmental protection requirements in order to continue operating.

Brendan Bunyan,

Katter Australian Party candidate for Dawson

THINK REALISTICALLY ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE

IN DEBATE on climate change, it seems that most people acknowledge that climate patterns around the world have changed. Whether this is anthropogenic or not is the big question.

It seems hard to understand the furore centring on this debate when scientific evidence shows that climate has changed and quite dramatically so over millions of years.

Here are a few examples:

The Antarctic was once covered in tropical forests, core samples have shown this.

Between 6000 and 15,000 years ago, the Great Barrier Reef as we know it today did not exist.

During the Pleistocene period, 2.58 - 0.012 million years ago much of the Northern Hemisphere was ice covered.

Tectonic collisions, as in earthquakes, move continents and countries. The South and North Islands of New Zealand are now 35 centimetres closer following the Christchurch earthquake of 2016.

As this earthly planet of ours is a mere spot in one of billions of galaxies, and we humans are akin to microbes on the surface, it seems to me that Mother Nature, Gaia, God or some other great galactic force can determine these earthly events without our help. That's not to say that we should abuse our planet, but some realistic rather than hysteric thinking should be our aim.

Helen Loft,

Cannonvale

THE PROBLEM IS MUCH BIGGER THAN US

LABOR has delivered its climate policy in the run-up to the federal election, but if the party's limited ambition is to be "best of a bad bunch” then there is very little challenge from the LNP.

No party can claim to have any sort of credible climate policy, or carbon emissions reduction policy unless they severely restrict Australia's coal and gas exports. These are the biggest contributors to carbon emissions and climate change.

Climate change is a global problem, and trying to reduce emissions in our own backyard by sending them into the neighbour's yard is not fixing the problem. It is just offloading it somewhere else.

The emissions from our coal and gas exports come back to us as climate change in the form of increased temperatures, drought, bushfires, flood and cyclones.

These cost us more as a nation to our health and wellbeing, our life, property and businesses, than any compensation from royalties.

Labor must deliver a proper climate policy before the election that includes a plan to rapidly transition from existing coal and gas exports and precludes new mines such as Adani.

Without this, their policy is paltry, pathetic and pointless.

Mathew Bing

Mackay

WHO ARE WE TO SAY 'STAY POOR'?

SAD to see the Greens are still peddling their discredited untruths about Australia's impact on climate change. It is heartening to see the electors of NSW did not buy it. Climate change was not an issue, with the Greens primary vote in decline, just as in Victoria. It is now the lowest since 2007.

Most voters know the destructive cost of the Greens energy policy. A local green has said "Australia is a global laggard in CO2 emissions reduction” (Times, March 21). In fact according to the latest research from the Australian National University, we will meet our emissions targets five years early, because we lead the world by a long way in per capita renewables uptake. While many other western countries, like Germany, will fail to meet their targets, Australia is already carbon neutral according to reports from the office of our chief scientist. Our forests fix more carbon than we emit in CO2.

Our progress in reducing emissions is doubly impressive given our rapidly increasing population, which other western nations don't have.

I agree with ANU scientist Will Steffen's assertion (Times, March 21) that to bring global emissions under control will take the actions of billions of people. According to his own university our puny 25 million, with only 1.2 per cent of the world's emissions, are leading the way. It is now up to the affluent people of the northern hemisphere to do their bit. We don't need to ruin our economy for the Greens' fanatic ideology.

China is switching to our cleaner coal. Their impending massive 25 per cent increase in coal fired generation is equal to the whole USA output. We have a dozen black coal mines coming into production in CQ soon, with thousands of jobs. Our coal exports break records every year and the coal price has doubled since 2016, underpinning our prosperity. Coal is far from dead.

Our coal is leading the world in lifting the most disadvantaged out of poverty, just as it did for us. This is how they want it - who are we to say no, stay poor?

Shane Newell

Airlie Beach

MISLEADING BY OMISSION

I SUPPOSE the beautiful irony here is that the Whitsunday Times took it upon themselves to change my heading in last week's edition.

They omitted the heading above in my reporting of the Heatwatch meeting and changed it to "Agree or disagree is OK as discussions welcome”.

This statement means nothing at all, my point being that by omission we can get a very different picture from the reality being portrayed.

John Hill,

Shute Harbour