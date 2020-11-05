Shocking ‘lewd’ videos of Craig McLachlan revealed

Videos of actor Craig McLachlan pretending to perform a sex act and sitting on a toilet with his pants around his ankles have been played in court.

Videos of actor Craig McLachlan pretending to perform a sex act and sitting on a toilet with his pants around his ankles have been played in court.

Shocking videos of Aussie actor Craig McLachlan pretending to perform a sex act and sitting on a toilet with his pants around his ankles have been aired in court.

The former soap star and Gold Logie winner was shown touching his groin and pretending to pleasure himself in one of the videos played before Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The 55-year-old has been charged with seven counts of indecent assault and six counts of common law assault against four women during a run of the Rocky Horror Show.

He has denied all the allegations against him.

"I'm simulating touching myself outside of my shorts," Mr McLachlan said, when questioned what he was doing in the footage.

Videos of Craig McLachlan have been played in court as he was quizzed in the indecent assault case. Picture: Jeremy Piper

The 16-second video shows the barefoot actor touching his crotch over his shorts and panning the camera up to his face, which shows an exaggerated expression.

Prosecutor Matt Fisher asked the actor in court whether he was simulating masturbation.

Mr McLachlan replied he was simulating the act "comically".

Prosecutors asked Mr McLachlan whether he considered the act vulgar.

The screen and stage star previously told the court the alleged victim was "the most vulgar woman" he ever encountered because of the content of some of her texts and language.

Craig McLachlan on stage in Rocky Horror. Picture: Calum Robertson

He said the toilet videos were "comedic" because one of the complainants had been "sh**ing constantly" due to catering.

In the footage, Mr McLachlan is seen with his jeans around his ankles, a pink shirt covering his privates before it shows his face making a pained expression during the 12-second clip.

He was also shown lying on a bathroom floor and apparently groaning near a toilet.

"In the context of the jokes she initiated about her bowel habits as a result of the catering, those videos are not vulgar," Mr McLachlan said.

The actor has denied all charges against him. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jeremy Piper

The actor told the court the pair sent each other "lewd jokes", and the videos aired in court were part of that.

The alleged victim was a co-star during the Rocky Horror Show but the footage was recorded after the run of the musical.

"It was a continuation of the same line of joking initiated (by the woman)," Mr McLachlan said.

But Mr Fisher argued it appeared there was a separate standard between the two of them.

"There's a standard for her and a standard for you. You say she is vulgar and you are not," Mr Fisher pushed.

"No, I don't agree with that," Mr McLachlan replied.

Craig McLachlan with his TV mum Anne Charleston and sister Kylie Minogue in Neighbours in 1988.

He is accused of touching the woman's genitalia during an onstage performance, a claim he vehemently denies.

"In the moment she nominated, I'm almost two metres away," Mr McLachlan said of the alleged inappropriate touch.

The pair have not spoken since the allegations were aired in 2018.

He also allegedly kissed women without their consent, is accused of sticking his tongue in one of the women's mouth, allegedly pressed his genitalia into another woman and touched a woman's thigh.

The hearing in front of Magistrate Belinda Wallington will continue on Friday.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as 'Lewd': Shocking videos of Craig McLachlan