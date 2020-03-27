Lewis optimistic and focused on NRL dream

FOCUSED: Chris Lewis is eager to continue plying his trade with the Storm this year and in the future in a bid to earn a coveted NRL call up. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

FOCUSED: Chris Lewis is eager to continue plying his trade with the Storm this year and in the future in a bid to earn a coveted NRL call up. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

A promising stint with the Melbourne Storm before the season shut down has Chris Lewis hopeful his NRL dreams are still alive.

At 27 the former Sunshine Coast Falcon signed a one-year development contract with the NRL heavyweights and had been busy sweating it out to take his game to the next level before the coronavirus pandemic quickly brought everything to a halt.

While Lewis has a teaching career to fall back on he was hopeful - even if the NRL season didn't return - that he'd proven himself worthy of a contract extension for 2021.

"It was going pretty well, obviously I didn't get to play a game as there was only two games played in the season, but the pre-season was really good and I was hearing good things from the coaches," he said.

"I was keeping up with everyone fitness-wise, you've still got to learn their systems and how they play and there is a hierarchy and all that.

"But, I think I was going really well and I didn't feel out of place, it (situation) was actually showing a lot of promise and I was pretty disappointed to miss out."

He was keen to continue chasing his NRL dreams.

"Obviously, it's not ideal to miss a season at any point, when you're 27 it's even less ideal, but there are bigger issues than football," he said.

"Obviously, it (the shutdown) is something that needed to happen and it's something you just deal with."

"Everything is up in the air at the moment and no one knows if there's even going to be a season.

"I'm hopeful there'll be another contract there but we'll see how it goes."

Lewis was currently on the Coast with friends but was hoping to get back to his parents in northern New South Wales within the next week and had a contingency plan if the NRL season was to not return this year.

"I'm probably going to go back to my parents' farm, that's the plan to go back and do farm labour and stuff to help them out but I'm also a teacher so I can go back to that if the season is called off, that's what I'll do," he said.

"(But) I'm on contract for the rest of the year (with Storm) so if the season does start up again I'll be back down there."

While it hasn't happened yet, he expected everyone to "take a hit" financially at the club at some stage.

"I've played the game since I was five years old and I want to play footy but it's not the bigger concern at the moment, I'd like to see everyone healthy and everything come back on line."