LG ThinQ: How your washing machine will learn

IN ANOTHER signal of smart devices coming dominance in homes, LG has unveiled its new generation of intelligent machines that promise to learn about your life and make it easier.

Their latest ThinQ washing machines, dishwashers and vacuums have gotten a serious step up in intelligent thinking and will offer 'collaboration' with their owners.

Unveiled on stage at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, the devices promise to remind owners about maintenance, automatically reorder staples like washing powder and dishwashing liquid and even offer to help clean in the case of robot vacuums.

"We believe the ultimate goal of AI isn't just to create a smart device that responds to a user's request, but to go a step further. In fact to offer proactive recommendations," an LG spokesman said on stage.

Meet LG HomeBrew – our first-ever craft beer maker. Now you can make & enjoy your own cold, tasty beer in the comfort of your own home with little more than the simple touch of a button. #CES2019 #LGCES2019 pic.twitter.com/YFWgYN15dR — LG Electronics (@LGUS) January 7, 2019

On stage, he unveiled LG Styler, a cupboard-styled device that will iron clothes and keep them clean. LG announced it would also eliminate the need for dry cleaning.

The brand also launched a benchtop homebrew machine, which might impress drinkers who want to make beer the way they might make coffee.

"They're (ThinQ devices) able to develop a deeper understanding of user behaviour, preferences and the overall environment."

The LG spokesman said the new generation of machines used data such as how much electricity people use, when and what they watch on television, and when and how much clothes they wash to learn and respond.

Availability and pricing for Australian consumers hasn't been announced.

AI is a major topic at CES2019, with everything from a smart mirror to a smart clock being unveiled.

LG ThinQ products deliver personalized recommendations based on contextual understanding of users and proactive care for maintaining the device’s optimal performance. #CES2019 #LGCES2019 pic.twitter.com/BbxQIbXUOB — LG Electronics (@LGUS) January 7, 2019

LG has also unveiled its first 8K OLED television, and dramatically performed the first public 'roll' of its rollable television.

Spending time with LG's Rollable OLED TV left us impressed and excited for its future in 2019 #CES 2019 https://t.co/jcbxzvR3hg pic.twitter.com/ZtgipJPLjY — CNET (@CNET) January 7, 2019

Availability for both has yet to be announced.