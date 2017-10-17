LGAQ to discuss disaster tourism in the wake of Cyclone Debbie

Young travellers in campers descend on the Airlie Beach foreshore as accommodation houses remain closed in the wake of Cyclone Debbie in March.

A DECISION by the Whitsunday Regional Council could pave the way for an end to travellers entering an area which is affected by a natural disaster.

In the wake of Cyclone Debbie many travellers continued to make a bee-line for Airlie Beach, even though there was no accommodation, no power and no water.

There were so many young travellers in Airlie Beach after the cyclone that council had to suspend on-the-spot fines for people sleeping in their vehicles at the market grounds car park.

Mayor Andrew Willcox will pitch an amendment to the Disaster Management Act this week at the Local Government Association of Queensland conference in Gladstone this week.

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford said it was about keeping travellers out of harm's way and to end the situation presented in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

"It was disgusting, we had no water, no power, we had nowhere to house them, I was horrified,” she said.

Jose Valenzuela and Cecilia Dualle from Chile set up their camper at the Airlie Beach foreshore in the wake of Cyclone Debbie in March. Peter Carruthers

"The other issue was, it was about this time when there was looting and they were predators out of town, it was just awful.”

Cr Clifford said if the law is changed it will give the police more to power to turn people away from the disaster zone.

"If you have no business being there you will not be allowed in,” she said.

"It for the safety of everybody particularly the young people, I think it's really sad that these kids arrived and put themselves in harm's way.”

The delegation will make a decision - the State Government will then consider the decision before an amendment to the Act is made.