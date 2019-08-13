Liam breaks silence over Miley split

Liam Hemsworth has broken his silence over his split from wife Miley Cyrus after she was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter.

Hemsworth is in Byron Bay with older brother Chris Hemsworth amid scrutiny over his break up from the singer after seven months of marriage.

Approached by Daily Mail Australia on Monday afternoon about the split Hemsworth said: "You don't understand what it's like."

"I don't want to talk about it mate," he added.

It comes as Miley launched a savage comment at Brody Jenner amid their respective relationship dramas that are making global headlines.

The American songstress was yesterday photographed kissing Jenner's ex, Carter, a matter of hours after her split with Hemsworth was announced.

Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, revealed they had gone their separate ways after 10 years of on-and-off dating.

Jenner and Carter, who star on MTV reality show The Hills: New Beginnings, which is available to stream on Foxtel, also announced their breakup last week after one year of marriage.

And let's just say it's starting to get a little ugly.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were seen kissing while on holiday in Italy. Picture: Instagram/@kaitlynn

Jenner, 35, who is the son of Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, took to Instagram today with a photo of himself on a clifftop, the caption reading: "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today."

His friend, Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, wrote on the photo: "Let's round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out."

And it seems Jenner was not afraid to directly reference his ex-wife and Cyrus, suggesting he would start dating Hemsworth.

Replying to Lee, Jenner wrote: "watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon."

Cyrus, who is currently on holiday with Carter and their friends in Italy, was having none of it.

She replied to Jenner's comment on Instagram saying: "@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer."

Yowch.

Carter met Jenner, the stepbrother of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, at a party in Los Angeles in 2013.

They appeared in the first episode of The Hills: New Beginnings in June, where Jenner called her a "psychopath" after she yelled at him for getting home late after a party.

The show began filming late last year.

Liam Hemsworth and Cyrus were married for seven months. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in December 2018 after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for Cyrus confirmed to E! and People in a statement.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."