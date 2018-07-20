Menu
Login
Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher when they were together in Oasis.
Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher when they were together in Oasis.
Music

Liam Gallagher pleads for Oasis reunion

by The Sun
20th Jul 2018 8:26 AM

LIAM Gallagher has urged brother Noel to reunite Oasis after 'forgiving' his sibling following their decade long feud.

The rocker, 45, sent fans into a spin tonight with his attempt to bury the hatchet via Twitter, albeit by taking a dig at his brother's band, The Sun reports.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Earth to noel listen up kid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop f***ing about the drinks are on me LG x."

It comes just days after Liam accused Noel of "cursing" the England football team during a foul-mouthed rant.

He hit out at his "miserable" 51-year-old sibling following England's defeat against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final.

Noel Gallagher, pictured, and brother Liam have been feuding for a decade. Picture: Tony Gough.
Noel Gallagher, pictured, and brother Liam have been feuding for a decade. Picture: Tony Gough.

Taking to Twitter, he raged: "For all those plastics who said it wasn't coming home they should be ashamed of them selves as you were LGx [sic].

"He wasn't right they wasn't right they put a curse on it they should be shot."

For more see The Sun.

entertainment feud liam gallagher music oasis

Top Stories

    Hamilton Island buggy roll-over

    Hamilton Island buggy roll-over

    News A MAN suffered a serious foot injury and abrasions after a buggy roll-over on Acacia Drive on Hamilton Island at 8.24pm last night.

    • 20th Jul 2018 9:09 AM
    Double Cones producing good macs

    Double Cones producing good macs

    News Anglers reporting big bites

    $78k worth of drugs off local streets

    $78k worth of drugs off local streets

    News Police discovered 3.1kg of packaged marijuana

    Boom hosts social mixer for disabled and disadvantaged

    Boom hosts social mixer for disabled and disadvantaged

    News Boom hosts social mixer for disabled

    Local Partners