Liberal staffers ‘filmed sex acts at Parliament House’

March 4 Justice Rally Held For Action On Gendered Violence In Parliament

A federal Liberal staffer allegedly filmed himself masturbating over the desk of an unnamed female MP at Parliament House, before sharing the video with co-workers.

According to Ten News, a group of Coalition government staffers exchanged pictures and videos of their lewd antics.

The staffers also allegedly signed sex workers into Parliament House, Ten News alleges.

According toTen's political editor Peter van Onselen,the material was supplied by a whistleblower, who agreed to disclose the activities on condition of anonymity.

The whistleblower provided Ten with a number of photos and videos recorded inside Parliament House.

The man told Ten News: "I don't think they've broken any laws - but morally, they're bankrupt.

"It's a culture of men who think they can do whatever they want."

