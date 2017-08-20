23°
Libraries not just for silent book reading

Louise Shannon | 20th Aug 2017 1:48 PM
SPECIAL PLACE: The new space now open at the Proserpine Library.
THE old carpet at Proserpine Library has been ripped up and thrown out and in its place now stands a fairy wonderland, especially created for reading, relaxing and simply realising how great it is to spend time at the library.

Proserpine Library assistant Nadine Donadelli said the old-fashioned stereotype of a librarian peering over her spectacles while imploring visitors to "ssshh” was outdated and a misrepresentation of modern libraries.

She said librarians at Prosperine "like to have a little bit of fun” and, after the cyclone, had revamped the children's corner with a fairyland setting, perfectly suited to this year's Book Week theme of Escape to Everywhere.

Ms Donadelli said story time would be held in the space every Tuesday and next week would honour Book Week with dress-ups for children and staff.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the region would also host a special guest, children's entertainer and best-selling author Andy Jones as part of Book Week.

"Andy Jones has performed to over 10,000 students Australia-wide in the last two years with his shows providing a focus on speaking, listening, reading and writing,” Cr Willcox said.

See Andy Jones at the Cannonvale Library from 9.30am on Monday.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  book week cannonvale library proseprine whitsundays

