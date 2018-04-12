Library program full of fun, good times

MAGICAL MYSTERY: A Harry Potter school holiday activity was a hit at Cannonvale Library last week.

AFTER a week of fun, including mind-bending Harry Potter-themed puzzles, stencilled canvas art, quirky self-portraits and 3D decorated letters, Cannonvale Library has even more on for the younger members of society.

First 5 Forever "What's in the egg?” is running today from 10.30-11.30am for children under six years.

Cannonvale librarian Sharon Lam encouraged the community to come along for stories, songs, activities and, most importantly, "to find out what is inside the egg”.

"First 5 Forever encourages social interactions and play, it's a lot of fun,” Ms Lam said.

"These holidays we have had a fantastic response to our programs and even been booked out.”

Head to Proserpine Library for CD weaving today from 10am, for an hour session creating a unique piece of art using old CDs and wool. It is for ages over six years old and bookings are required.

Bowen Library will run "makerspace” today, tomorrow and Saturday from 9-11.30am, with activities to include Lego, art and paper craft. Bookings are not required.

Next week Cannonvale Library is hosting Baby Bounce on Tuesday for an hour from 10.30am, which is another First 5 Forever session.

Baby Bounce encourages language development for babies aged from birth to walking and includes 20 minutes of fun nursery rhymes, action songs, stories and play.

For details about what' on at the library phone 4945 0200 or visit the Whitsunday Regional Council website.