Library's major milestone

TWENTY-FIRST birthdays are always a momentous occasion and when you've got 4000 acquaintances, it's sure to be a blowout.

The Proserpine Library will celebrate 21 years since it moved to its current site on April 16, 1998.

The beloved library will be hosting a birthday bash on Tuesday April 16, and the event kicks off at 10.30am.

There will be fairy floss, games, a sausage sizzle and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox will be hosting a storytime.

Ms Batman said a lot of past employees of the library had been invited, and she encourages everyone to come along on the day.

One of the most popular children's books to this day is Enid Blyton's The Magic Far Away Tree and Ms Batman said classics like that would never go out of style.

Ms Batman said libraries would always have a place in communities and she loved the interaction with all the people in the Proserpine community who used its services.

"It's provides a safe space for people to come and do a variety of things; read, use the internet connect with other members of the community, attend clubs and groups that meet at the library,” she said.

Ms Batman said although they're 'well past their use-by date' Terry Pratchett books are also wildly popular amongst older readers.

"It's because they're humorous, I think that's why they're so popular,” she said.

Before the library moved to it's current site, it used to be located behind the current Whitsunday Regional Council administration building.

PARTY TIME

WHAT: Proserpine Library's 21st birthday

WHEN: Tuesday, April 16 10.30am - 12.30pm

WHERE: Proserpine Library, 12 Main St, Proserpine.

COST: Free!