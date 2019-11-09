Life in the fast lane for young racer

MUSCLE UP: Nathan Herne completed his first year in the TA2 Racing Muscle Car Series by winning the final round at Ipswich.

MUSCLE UP: Nathan Herne completed his first year in the TA2 Racing Muscle Car Series by winning the final round at Ipswich. Supplied

IT HAS been a mixed rookie year in the TA2 Racing Muscle Car Series for Lismore youngster Nathan Herne but he finished it on a high with his maiden round win.

Herne, 17, took out the sixth and final round at Queensland Raceway near Ipswich last weekend.

The #29 Gulf Western Oil and Herne's Freight Service sponsored TA2 Dodge driver gained speed and confidence throughout the round.

"It's a great way to finish the year; I've had a few race wins during the series but never a round win," said Herne, who picked up Rookie of the Year honours at the TA2 Racing Muscle Car Series awards night on Monday.

"With it being our first year in the category, my dad (Stuart) and I have had a lot to learn as we've come straight out of speedway and are coming up against much more experienced names in circuit racing like Seton and Miedecke."

Herne's weekend began with him qualifying second behind TA2 Racing Series leader Aaron Seton and he repeated that result in the opening race.

His good form continued with wins in the remaining three races, earning him his maiden round win.

Herne finished fourth in the series points standings.

His focus is now on 2020, when he hopes to have a stronger and more consistent year.

"I've had a lot of fun and I've learned so much, on and off the track," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to next year already."