Menu
Login
Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox has spoken about lifeguard staffing at Airlie Beach Lagoon on Sunday Afternoon.
Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox has spoken about lifeguard staffing at Airlie Beach Lagoon on Sunday Afternoon. Russ Benning
News

Lifeguard staffing was "above best practice&#8221;: Mayor

Georgia Simpson
by
30th Oct 2018 12:38 PM

ALL appropriate protocols regarding staffing were followed at Airlie Beach Lagoon on Sunday, according to Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox.

Cr Willcox's comments come after the drowning deaths of a 30-year-old Chinese man and his five-year-old son about 4pm on Sunday.

"The contractor Splash Pools, have all the necessary qualifications. There were three life savers on duty earlier in the day, due to the volume of people because of the cruise ship,” he said.

"That dropped away later in the day, and less than 100 people were there at the time of the incident.

"Two lifeguards were on duty at the time of the incident, which is above best practice.”

Cr Willcox said the events that transpired at the lagoon were a "tragedy”.

"It's very disappointing and distressing to read some of the false information, on social media,” he said.

"This is a tragic event for the Whitsundays, so people who are playing the blame game and throwing ridiculous comments out on social media, I don't think that helps anybody.

"The trouble with drowning, is that it's silent. When people slip under the water there is no noise.

"It's just a tragic accident involving a father and son.

"It's extremely distressing; to people who were there and who were involved if you're not coping, we encourage you to contact council who will put you in touch with support services.”

airlie beach lagoon lifeguards social media whitsunday regional council whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Airlie drowning: two underwater for six minutes

    Airlie drowning: two underwater for six minutes

    News A FATHER and son who drowned on Sunday at Airlie Beach Lagoon were underwater for six minutes before anyone noticed, police say CCTV footage shows.

    Lagoon tragedy: "I could see that he was fully submerged"

    Lagoon tragedy: "I could see that he was fully submerged"

    News Tourist has shared a harrowing tale of what happened on Sunday

    Lucky escape as plane crashes into sea at Bowen

    Lucky escape as plane crashes into sea at Bowen

    News A pilot had a lucky escape at Bowen on Sunday.

    Lagoon to reopen following deaths

    Lagoon to reopen following deaths

    News Council to assist inquiry into lagoon deaths

    Local Partners