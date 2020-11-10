Life’s a picnic for couple’s unique new business

Sasha Kohls Sandretti and her partner Matteo Di Grazia have started a new luxury picnics business Bohemias del Amor Lux events. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Sasha Kohls Sandretti and her partner Matteo Di Grazia have started a new luxury picnics business Bohemias del Amor Lux events. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Former Berlin business manager Sasha Kohls Sandretti's new Australian beach life is being served up on a platter as she caters for others to kick back and enjoy.

The 27 year old and her 28-year-old chef partner Matteo Di Grazia kicked off their new venture Bohemias del Amor Lux Events from their Yaroomba base a fortnight ago.

They offer a lavish picnic experience at the Coast beauty spot of their customer's choosing.

They capture the special moments too with photos and videos.

Sasha Kohls Sandretti and her partner Matteo Di Grazia have started a new luxury picnics business Bohemias del Amor Lux events. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Ms Sandretti said they had done five get-togethers at natural coastal backdrops offering luxurious settings that made people "really happy".

Most of the requests have been for beach settings including Point Cartwright and Point Arkwright and their client base to date has not been just young couples but seniors and families.

"At Sunshine Beach there is a secret spot that we know, then there is Little Cove in Noosa and the riverside in Noosaville along Gympie Tce," Ms Sandretti said.

"At Alexandra Headland there is little hill directly on the beach that is really nice as well.

"It may be their garden or wherever they like to be.

"For example this Wednesday we have a 50th birthday … six people, they want to have breakfast on the beach altogether … it will be really, really nice."

Bohemias del Amor Lux events has been launched to cater for customers at venues of their choosing. Picture: Patrick Woods.

The couple said they had been inspired by a similar Gold Coast picnic service.

"Here in Australia I've had to do different jobs to what I was doing before (in Germany)," Ms Sandretti said.

"I had to turn to working hospitality and my partner was a chef.

"We thought it would be really perfect for us."

Mr Di Grazia had branched out into doing photography and videos professionally while they were in Berlin.

"That's why we've put together the picnics with these photos and videos, because they have these beautiful scenarios and that's a perfect thing to do with your friends, and your family or someone you love," Ms Sandretti said.

"They love it, they love the pictures … their reaction is 'oh my god, they're so beautiful'."

She said they decided back in August to move ahead with the business despite the pandemic because the outings did not involve big numbers of people and were often families.

"Even if something happened (like a COVID-19 outbreak) and we had to go back on restrictions it won't be dangerous, we're still going with our business because you're far away from everyone else."