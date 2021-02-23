Menu
A lifesaver from a prominent Coast surf life saving family has been charged with rape.​ Picture: File.
Crime

Lifesaver from prominent Coast family charged with rape

Laura Pettigrew
23rd Feb 2021 2:30 PM | Updated: 6:35 PM
A lifesaver from a prominent Sunshine Coast family has been charged with rape and had his memberships suspended.

Police confirmed the man was charged on February 12 for an alleged rape at a Gold Coast club house on September 13 last year.

The charge came a day after Surf Life Saving Queensland suspended his membership from two surf lifesaving clubs.

A young lifesaver has been charged with one count of rape. Picture: Brendan Radke/File.
The organisation confirmed the athlete held a dual membership at the clubs which cannot be identified.

The Daily knows the identity of the man but can't publish his name due to legal reasons.

His family is well-known on the Sunshine Coast.

Coast junior makes TV splash at country's busiest beach
Man charged after passenger loses leg in crash

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said the alleged crime was a police matter.

"We take all allegations of this nature very seriously," she said. 

She said support was offered to the alleged victim.

The young lifesaver will face Southport Magistrates Court on March 3.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 
