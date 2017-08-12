24°
News

Light airs ideal for Double Cones opening race

Peter Carruthers | 11th Aug 2017 5:52 PM
Hustle and bustle for the beginning of Airlie Beach Race Week 2017.
Hustle and bustle for the beginning of Airlie Beach Race Week 2017. Peter Carruthers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THERE was some close shaves and barging at the start of the 2017 Airlie Beach Race week this afternoon but all 100 yachts got away to a clean start in the Double Cones opening race.

Marketing director of the event, Adrian Bram, said it was it was not as exciting as last year but was grateful for the "great weather” and a successful start.

Mr Bram said the Double Cones race was a favourite with the sailors.

From the start line in Pioneer Bay the fleet makes it's way to the windward mark and then around Double Cone Island and back to the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

Light airs of about five knots from the east propelled the fleet made up of nine divisions.

From trailable yachts and IRC racers to maxis and mulithulls

A breeze of five knots met sailors on the water.
A breeze of five knots met sailors on the water. Peter Carruthers

The start is the most difficult part of the race, Mr Bram said.

"There is all sorts of challenges they will encounter on the way through but the start is when everyone is bunched up together and everyone wants to get that position,” he said.

"If you can get at the front at the start you may well be able to hold that all the way.”

Mr Bram said considering the damage inflicted by Cyclone Debbie, gaining 100 entries for the largest mainland yachting regatta in Queensland was a major achievement.

"There was not a roll of gaffer tape left in Airlie Beach with people trying to patch their boats up in time for the start,” he said.

The weather for the up coming six days of racing is looking "pretty drifty,” Mr Bram said.

Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 is under way.
Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 is under way. Peter Carruthers

"We are expecting light airs in the 10-15 knot range. And on the last day there may be a north easterly of about 20 knots which could make it very interesting,” he said.

At last years race week the fleet was hammered by ferocious winds resulting in two yachts going to the bottom and a dis-masting.

Media director of the regatta, Di Pearson, was on the start boat on Pioneer Bay and saw all nine divisions get under way.

"The starts were great, because it's light everyone was well behaved,” she said.

Yachts get away to a clean start in the opening race.
Yachts get away to a clean start in the opening race. Peter Carruthers

"So you don't see all those crashes that you would get with a breezy start.”

The light airs were ideal on the first day to ease sailors into the regatta.

"It will be a difficult race because it is light. The navigators and the tacticians are going to have their work cut out for them today,” Ms Pearson said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach airlie beach race week 2017 race week sailing whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Airlie hosts Aussie rockers

Airlie hosts Aussie rockers

TICKETS to see Australian rock band Grinspoon play their first-ever Airlie Beach show as part of a 20th-anniversary tour have sold out in record time.

Screaming and threats lead to public nuisance arrest

A 47-year-old Caloundra man was arrested in Airlie Beach yesterday.

Screaming and threats lead to public nuisance arrest.

Run for fun and a serious cause

RUN A MILE: The Festival of Sailing's fun run is a great community event.

It is time to walk a mile in someone else's shoes.

Dingo Beach no dump for junk

ILLEGAL DUMP: The Dingo Beach transfer station.

Dingo Beach no dump for junk.

Local Partners

Prossie should be a reason to stop

He said a billboard with a picture of the town could alert drivers to the location of Proserpine, and the fact there were local amenities and shops nearby.

Prossie Pool waterpark in the pipeline

PARK PLANNING: Cr John Collins, with Whitsunday Regional Council officers and consultants from project consultants, Projex Partners, at the proposed Anzac Rd site.

Prossie Pool waterpark in the pipeline.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

The best '80s-era classic films to show the kids

Dust off the old videos to give the kids a taste of something new

Majestic first look at The Crown season two

Burden or privilege? Claire Foy and Matt Smith in a scene from season two of The Crown.

The Crown season two’s first look trailer and release date.

No faith or favour for Survivor star

Flight attendant Jericho Malabonga isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win Australian Survivor.

Jericho isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win.

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

Leslie Jones was surprised by one of the star's from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones superfan Leslie Jones freaks out after meeting actor

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Lot 14 -Over 3,000 m2 Flat - Land, Minutes From Town

Lot 14 Lyndon Court, Kookaburra Rise, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land This flat block of land is ideally located in Lyndon Court, only ... $210,000

This flat block of land is ideally located in Lyndon Court, only a few minutes' drive from all the convenience of town living. The lot is generously- sized at...

From $210,000 Kookaburra Rise Semi- Acreage

Kookarburra Rise, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Located in the Whitsundays' picturesque Cannon Valley, Kookaburra Rise is a new ... From $210,000

Located in the Whitsundays' picturesque Cannon Valley, Kookaburra Rise is a new semi-acreage estate featuring twenty generous-sized housing lots for those wanting...

Flat Block In The Whitsundays..

10 Armitage Avenue, Mandalay 4802

Residential Land This 700m2 block is perfect for building your dream home in the ... $149,000

This 700m2 block is perfect for building your dream home in the Whitsundays. Flat and private at the end of a cul-de-sac this block will suit a variety of designs.

A Great opportunity awaits you.. Be Quick!!!

5 Armit Court, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land Paradise on this elevated generous 1206sqm large parcel of land. The property ... $149,000

Paradise on this elevated generous 1206sqm large parcel of land. The property is only minutes away from the very popular Montes Resort and Eco Resort. This...

IF YOU WANT THE BEST LOCATION IN HIDEAWAY BAY, THIS IS THE ONE

Lot 3/22 Rattray Avenue, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land A rare opportunity to secure a north facing prestigious 1.07 ha parcel ... $350,000

A rare opportunity to secure a north facing prestigious 1.07 ha parcel of land, This breathtaking ocean and Island views block is also only metres away from...

Life Style Block in Prime Position

32 Marine Parade, Midge Point 4799

Residential Land If your looking for the perfect block look no further. This is ... $85,000

If your looking for the perfect block look no further. This is an 800m2 block in Marine Parade which is very close to Midge Point where there are some of the ...

Rare Opportunity with Spectacular Views

Lot 3 Conway Road, Conway 4800

Residential Land Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons ... $180,000

Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons Beach and Midge Point in your backyard. Only a short half hour drive to Cannonvale...

1,182M2 BLOCK IN SOUGHT AFTER STREET

58 Country Road, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land This large block is on the corner of Country road and Links ... $185,000

This large block is on the corner of Country road and Links drive. This is one of the last blocks in this prestigious street, with access to power and town water.

Prime Position with Amazing Ocean Views

8 Armit Court, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land Lifestyle set in a tranquil, peaceful location this 1453m2 elevated beach block ... Offers Over...

Lifestyle set in a tranquil, peaceful location this 1453m2 elevated beach block is surrounded by amazing Ocean and Island Views, positioned beautifully at the top...

BEAUTIFUL CORNER BLOCK WITH VIEWS

13 Rattray Avenue, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land Discover a new benchmark for spacious tranquil beach side living, with the ... $135,000

Discover a new benchmark for spacious tranquil beach side living, with the luxury of the beach not far from your doorstep. This level 779m2 corner allotment offers...

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!