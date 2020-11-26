LIGHT IT UP: Track upgrades set to boost racing

Whitsunday Moto Sports Club treasurer Brett Campbell, Dawson MP George Christensen with Adam and Tracey Stroud at the Whitsunday Moto Sports Club track. Picture: Supplied

A LONG-AWAITED project that’s set to draw racing fans from across the state officially begun this week.

The installation of lights at the Whitsunday Moto Sports Club is now under way with hopes the upgrades will boost events after dark.

Whitsunday Moto Sports Club president Stephen Barr hoped the lights would mean there were more competitions held in the region.

“The sporting events held at Whitsunday Raceway will benefit from the installation of the lights by the extended hours of use of the track,” he said.

“(The club will also benefit from) the decrease in sun exposure and heat exhaustion and the opportunity to increase the social and economic benefits for the club and maintain the high standard of our facility.”

The $480,000 project was funded through a Federal Government community development grant.

Dawson MP George Christensen said the lights would enable night racing to be held, which would keep competitors out of the blaring sun.

“There are many families who participate in karting in particular and battling heat and sun exposure poses greater risks for everyone,” he said.

“It is great to see regional communities like those here in the Whitsundays getting the funding they need to be able to provide better facilities for the enjoyment of all.

“I look forward to seeing Whitsunday Moto Sports hosting their first event under lights in the not-too-distant future.”