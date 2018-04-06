Menu
Login
News

Light plane clips power lines over cane field

by Staff writers

AN investigation is under way after a light plane clipped powerlines over a cane field southeast of Townsville.

About 7.50am reports emerged of an incident involving a plane.

A neighbour reportedly witnessed the incident.

A Townsville Police spokesman said the plane clipped powerlines and the pilot managed to get the aircraft back to the aerodrome.

Ergon reported 99 homes were affected by a power outage in Brandon.

Locations affected include Ayr, Rose Rd, Hughes Rd, Brandon, Lochinvar Station, Drynie Rd, Townsville Rd, Viero Rd, Hoey Rd, Shemlowski Rd, Lochinvar and the Bruce Highway at Giru.

Topics:  canefield light plane townsville

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fishers 'blind' as vital reef cam still offline

Fishers 'blind' as vital reef cam still offline

AIMS still has plans to reinstall reef cam.

One year on and still fighting

Home owner Mel Deacon surveys the damage to her Proserpine home one year on from Cyclone Debbie.

Cyclone destroys home, insurance destroys spirit

Courageous Connor's cancer triumph

Rhiannon Howse and husband Gordon Howse with children Isla Howse, Connor Howse and Freya Howse.

Special cancer connection for Australian and Kiwi cousins.

Insurance forum slated for May

ONGOING: Cyclone clean up in Proserpine eight months after TC Debbie touched down.

ANOTHER forum will be held in Proserpine on May 14.

Local Partners