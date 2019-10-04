Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The small Sunshine Coast Aero Club plane crashed just before 10am.
The small Sunshine Coast Aero Club plane crashed just before 10am. Contributed
Breaking

Light plane crashes at Sunshine Coast Airport

Eden Boyd
4th Oct 2019 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.45AM: A light plane crash at Sunshine Coast Airport has shut down the runway this morning. 

Sunshine Coast Airport head of corporate relations Ayllie White said the tarmac was closed off for about 25 minutes after the incident occurred about 9.35am. 

"It was fairly minor and no one was injured which was fortunate," she said. 

Ms White said an Air New Zealand flight heading inbound was redirected to Brisbane as a result of the crash, yet has now been cleared to head back to the Sunshine Coast. 

The runway was reopened just before 10am. 

EARLIER: 

A LIGHT plane has crashed on the runway at the Sunshine Coast Airport this morning.

A photo sent to the Daily by a reader shows a white plane on the tarmac with authorities currently on the scene.

Cindi Cadby said she first saw the aircraft on its nose just before 10am. 

CRASH: A light plane has crashed on the runway at Sunshine Coast Airport. Photo: Contributed
CRASH: A light plane has crashed on the runway at Sunshine Coast Airport. Photo: Contributed

"I didn't see what happened but I saw the fireys pull up and the airport security guys," she said. 

"The plane was just small, probably a two-seater if that."

No one was injured in the crash. 

More to come.

More Stories

breaking news plane crash sunshine coast sunshine coast airport
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Race against time to contain crazy infestation

    premium_icon Race against time to contain crazy infestation

    Environment Battle to reclaim 35 hectares of the Whitsundays and the campaign to protect pristine islands.

    'You're driving a lethal machine': Drink-driver blasted

    premium_icon 'You're driving a lethal machine': Drink-driver blasted

    Crime Drink-driver was already required to drive with an interlock device.

    Firey hangs up helmet for the final time

    premium_icon Firey hangs up helmet for the final time

    News Retirement will not stop Ron McCall's work for the community.

    NQ MP’s daughter caught in alleged cocaine sting

    premium_icon NQ MP’s daughter caught in alleged cocaine sting

    Crime She has been charges as part of police op targeting dial-a-dealer.