Light plane crashes at Sunshine Coast Airport

The small Sunshine Coast Aero Club plane crashed just before 10am.

UPDATE 10.45AM: A light plane crash at Sunshine Coast Airport has shut down the runway this morning.

Sunshine Coast Airport head of corporate relations Ayllie White said the tarmac was closed off for about 25 minutes after the incident occurred about 9.35am.

"It was fairly minor and no one was injured which was fortunate," she said.

Ms White said an Air New Zealand flight heading inbound was redirected to Brisbane as a result of the crash, yet has now been cleared to head back to the Sunshine Coast.

The runway was reopened just before 10am.

EARLIER:

A LIGHT plane has crashed on the runway at the Sunshine Coast Airport this morning.

A photo sent to the Daily by a reader shows a white plane on the tarmac with authorities currently on the scene.

Cindi Cadby said she first saw the aircraft on its nose just before 10am.

CRASH: A light plane has crashed on the runway at Sunshine Coast Airport. Photo: Contributed

"I didn't see what happened but I saw the fireys pull up and the airport security guys," she said.

"The plane was just small, probably a two-seater if that."

No one was injured in the crash.

