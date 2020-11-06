Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A light plane has crashed and caught fire in a paddock.
A light plane has crashed and caught fire in a paddock.
News

Light plane crashes in paddock, pilot injured

by Kate Kyriacou
6th Nov 2020 3:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A light plane has crashed in a paddock at Greenbank.

Emergency services are rushing to a property near Tully Connection Rd and Spring Mountain Drive.

Emergency services at the scene of a light plane crash at Greenbank. Picture: 7 news
Emergency services at the scene of a light plane crash at Greenbank. Picture: 7 news

It is understood the plane caught fire after hitting the ground but the pilot has been pulled from the plane.

The pilot was the only person on board.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are believed to be arriving on scene now.

It is understood the pilot is being treated for serious injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at 2.30pm amid reports the plane had caught fire.

She said two crews were on scene.

Originally published as Light plane crashes in paddock south of Brisbane

plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highway reopens after motorbike crash near Proserpine

        Premium Content Highway reopens after motorbike crash near Proserpine

        Breaking Emergency services were called to the scene north of Proserpine early this afternoon.

        School leavers encouraged to trade Contiki for capsicums

        Premium Content School leavers encouraged to trade Contiki for capsicums

        Rural Want to earn $1500 a week while living in paradise? Here’s how:

        Palaszczuk snaps over borders

        Palaszczuk snaps over borders

        News Queensland records 52 days without community transmission

        How we need to prepare for disasters in a COVID world

        Premium Content How we need to prepare for disasters in a COVID world

        Weather The two extra things you need in your go-bag in case you have to evacuate for a...