Light the way for Santa

CHRISTMAS COUNTDOWN: Ray White's Steve Marks wants to see the Whitsundays light up for Christmas.

IT'S time to dust off those Christmas fairy lights, replace the faulty bulbs and stock up on your wreaths and tinsel.

In the true spirit of Christmas and community, Steve Marks and Ray White Whitsunday have announced their first Whitsunday Christmas lights competition.

With a grand prize for Best House and bragging rights for Best Street, the event aims to stir up some friendly competition while getting the Whitsundays community involved in some holiday cheer.

There are no rules for how to decorate your home, and Ray White is hoping to see some fun and creativity, Mr Marks said.

"Entrants can simply string a few lights up out the front, or go the full show with co-ordinated music and a Santa Claus on the roof.”

Either way, event organisers are asking people to get involved and register at whitsundaychristmas lightscompetition.com.au so the community knows where to find the lights.

Winners will be determined by popular vote, with all voters going into a weekly draw for a dinner for two at La Marina, Fish D'vine, Walter's Lounge or La Tabella.

The Best House wins a $750 gift voucher from Plants Whitsundays, but just for entering your home you also go into a draw for a day trip for two on Derwent Hunter.

Registration and voting can all be found on the website. There is also a map showing the locations of each of the entries.

Registration and voting opens on December 1 and the contest runs until New Year's Day, giving people plenty of time to drive around and enjoy the displays over the holidays.

This competition is just the first of many years to come in a new tradition for the Whitsundays, Mr Marks said.

"So get your Santa hats on, untangle all those lights in the shed and let's get jolly Whitsundays!”