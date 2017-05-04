Lighting a fire to fight domestic violence

New Zealand singer Emily Jayne Powell at the domestic violence awareness night at the Airlie Beach foreshore.

IT WAS an emotional night on the Airlie Beach foreshore on Wednesday as a small but intimate crowd gathered to light a candle for domestic violence.

Candle lighting vigils are held annually across Australia on the first Wednesday of May to mark the beginning of Domestic Violence Prevention Month.

The lighting of the candles signifies those who have died as a direct result of domestic or family violence.

Mandy Fisher, a counsellor from Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling Service, said the latest statistics showed annually 2500 women aged between 20 and 34 experienced physical violence to the degree they were hospitalised in Australia.

"These figures are both staggering and unacceptable and our family event... is also to raise awareness and invite you to seek support if you or someone you know is suffering,” she said.

Mandy Fisher, a counsellor from Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling Service and Sergeant Simon Walter lighting candles on Wednesday night for victims of domestic violence. Dane Lillingstone

Sergeant Simon Walter has been on the Airlie Beach beat for the last nine years and is the station's domestic and family violence co-ordinator.

His message is that while it's still an issue that needs to be tackled head on, things are getting better.

"With domestic violence most of it's hidden. The only way police get any idea that domestic violence is happening is when the community calls us (to say) that it's happening,” he said.

"More often than not it's very important for neighbours that hear disturbances to call in, because quite often victims are unable to make that call.

"We're raising this sort of awareness so that people don't sit back. (People need to) make it their business to make that phone call.

"There was a great increase in reporting domestic violence incidents in 2015/16 which coincided with a big media campaign and some high profile homicides around the country. It generated so much media attention that people were stepping up on their own and actually phoning things in.”

The crowd on Wednesday night at the Airlie Beach foreshore for the candle lighting night. Dane Lillingstone

Sgt Walter said while deaths from domestic and family violence weren't as high as those who lost their lives in traffic crashes and suicides, they were deaths that were largely preventable.

"There are those suffering constantly,” he said.

"There may be people in the crowd who listen to what we have to say where they think 'hang on its happening to me, I'm not the only one'.

"A lot of victims are isolated and aren't aware all the support is out there. Those are the people we want to reach.”

It is estimated that 100 women, children and men die each year in Australia as a result of domestic and family violence.