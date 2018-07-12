Lights, bikes, action: BMX add noise complaint to challenges

KEEN TO RACE: Proserpine BMX Club members, at a working bee on Monday night, are still waiting for their track lights to be fixed.

KEEN TO RACE: Proserpine BMX Club members, at a working bee on Monday night, are still waiting for their track lights to be fixed. Jessica Lamb

BMX: Proserpine BMX Club has overcome a series of setbacks during the past 12 months.

Club members produced a marathon effort to get the "cyclone-destroyed” track back to racing condition following $225,000 worth of successful grant requests.

But just days ahead of their annual fundraising carnival, the club, located in the busy Proserpine sporting precinct and a stone's throw from the cane train railway, was hit by another road block - a noise complaint.

The club has been forced to borrow generator-run portable lighting for their Friday night twilight meetings and training sessions since August last year while the construction of new lights is well underway.

The generators are normally shut off at 8pm on Fridays but since the noise complaint - the Whitsunday Regional Council noise policy states a 7pm curfew for audible noise - the club was forced to cancel racing last Friday night.

Club president Kristy Puckridge said the complaint had come during a challenging time.

"On Friday nights, the process starts at 5.30pm for registration, we start racing 6.15pm and we have been done by 8pm most nights,” she said.

"That's our main income, where we get our canteen income and the race fees each week. It's very counter-productive to all the work we have done to get the club up and running.

"I've spoken to a few very sad little kids. I think in general we want to find a solution everyone can be happy with, we just want the kids to be able to ride their bikes - find a way to make that happen.”

And persevere the club did.

Contacting the council, the club said a solution was found for tomorrow's "Rumble for Ronald McDonald” fundraising event - an open-air permit as it was during the day.

However for tonight's twilight racing, the council offered to loan the club expensive light cables to run the power through the main grid and reduce the generator noise.

A council spokesperson told the Whitsunday Coast Guardian the leads they had provided were currently in use.

Club member and electrician Vernon Dries, who owns Belmont Electrical, spent all of Wednesday with some of his staff members installing the cables and sourcing one more thicker lead through his own business.

"We can't thank Vernon and his business enough for the work they have done and how the club has rallied,” Ms Puckridge said.

"A big thank you to the Whitsunday Regional Council.

"We are hoping this fixes the problem so the kids get to race.”

The carnival features entrants from all over Queensland and interstate and will kick off at 1pm, with proceeds donated to Ronald McDonald House Charity.

"We've had a few kids from our club have to use the Ronald McDonald House over the years,” Ms Puckridge said.

"This is the third year we have run the fundraiser for RMH, my daughter Taylor started the event in 2012 for the Cancer Council before we swapped to RMH.

"There is a special race sponsored by the Prince of Wales Hotel for 10 to 11-year-olds and the winners get specially designed Proserpine jerseys to wear at events all across Australia.

"Everyone is invited to come down. We will have food galore from the canteen, a raffle and, of course, great racing.”