Lights burn brightly for rising star Issy

THE VOICE: Issy Burnup will head to Tamworth, the country music capital of Australia, on Friday.

COUNTRY music prodigy Issy Burnup describes the feeling she gets when she performs for people as "special”.

The 18-year-old Airlie Beach local first picked up a guitar four years ago, after a lifetime of listening to her dad, Clive Burnup, strum his own instrument.

"My dad is a guitarist, and I grew up listening to him and all his friends playing so I was always surrounded by music,” she said.

On Friday, Miss Burnup will travel to Tamworth, the country music capital of Australia, where she will spend two weeks at The Academy, one of the most prestigious music schools in the country.

The Academy first opened its doors in 1997, and has been producing award winning and successful artists ever since.

Notable alumni include Jessica Mauboy and Sara Stoner, with whom Miss Burnup had the opportunity to play in 2017.

Throughout the two-week intensive course, Miss Burnup, along with students from all over the country, will learn about the music industry, musicianship, media, business, performance presentation and song-writing and will even get the opportunity to play with Kasey Chambers, Australia's country music darling.

"It's pretty cool, as the end of the course runs into the Tamworth Country Music Festival so we'll be playing at the opening concert, and also at Westerly which is one of the biggest venues in Tamworth,” she said.

Miss Burnup said the feeling she got when performing was like nothing else, particularly when she played her own music.

"I feel awesome, there is nothing like it.

It's something so special, and it just gets better when it's my own stuff.

"I always try and give my songs a bit of an edge, and make sure I don't sound like every other female country singer.

"All my songs have had a pretty good response from the crowds, and there is something so rewarding when you see people enjoy your music.”

The ambitious musician will move to Brisbane in the coming months, as she has has been accepted into JMC academy.

She'll start a two-year bachelor's degree in music and song-writing and one day hopes to release her own record.