Lights out for almost a thousand homes

ALMOST a thousand properties have lost power in the Midge Point area after damage to the Ergon Energy power network.

Homes and businesses in Laguna Quays, Lethebrook, Thoopara, Andromache, Crystal Brook, Proserpine, Bloomsbury and Midge Point lost their power at 9.12am.

Ergon said the loss was due to damage that required emergency repairs.

They have not yet provided an estimate for when the repairs will be completed.