Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POWER OUTAGES: The Ergon Energy outage finder reported 808 customers are affected by a unplanned outage in the Midge Point area.
POWER OUTAGES: The Ergon Energy outage finder reported 808 customers are affected by a unplanned outage in the Midge Point area. Energex Queensland
Breaking

Lights out for almost a thousand homes

Zizi Averill
by
19th Jul 2019 10:28 AM

ALMOST a thousand properties have lost power in the Midge Point area after damage to the Ergon Energy power network.

Homes and businesses in Laguna Quays, Lethebrook, Thoopara, Andromache, Crystal Brook, Proserpine, Bloomsbury and Midge Point lost their power at 9.12am.

The Ergon Energy outage finder reported 808 customers are affected.

Ergon said the loss was due to damage that required emergency repairs.

They have not yet provided an estimate for when the repairs will be completed.

More Stories

Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    After a two year trial, this business is closing

    premium_icon After a two year trial, this business is closing

    News The store, in Centrepoint Plaza, will cease trading after Friday.

    WATCH: Fishing expert's Spanish Mackerel Shootout tips

    premium_icon WATCH: Fishing expert's Spanish Mackerel Shootout tips

    Fishing How you can give yourself the best chance of competition glory.

    How a simple scrunchie could become a life saver

    premium_icon How a simple scrunchie could become a life saver

    Community Isabella Macey, 11, hopes to raise about $2000 to help save lives.

    Paramedic and police assaulted

    premium_icon Paramedic and police assaulted

    Crime A paramedic and a police officer were allegedly attacked on the job.