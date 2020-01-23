Terrifying night family was chased through streets by gunman

Adnun Khan and his family were chased by a gunman driving this white Holden Astra. It has stolen licence plates.

A TOOWOOMBA father and his family received the fright of their lives as they were chased across the city by a gunman demanding money shortly after 8pm last night.

Primitivo restaurant owner Adnun Khan had just finished a grocery shopping at the Ridge Shopping Centre when a man, aged 40-50-years-old, pulled up beside him.

"We locked eyes," he said.

"The man had some cash in he hand, and he was gesturing with the money for me to give him more.

"The next thing we know he pulls out a black pistol and said, "Give me cash."

"I drove off and he proceeded to follow."

Mr Khan had his wife and four-year-old daughter in the car and was concerned for their safety.

As they left the car park the man pulled beside them, brandished the gun and repeated his demand for money.

Mr Khan drove off and the gunman followed for about 10 minutes.

At one point the would-be robber cornered the family in dead end at Yarrow Close.

"He blocked us in I had to drive over the footpath to get away," Mr Khan said.

Mr Khan's wife was on the phone to police the whole time and they directed him to head towards the police station but eventually their pursuer gave up.

"You just go into survival mode and think, 'How will protect my family?'" he said.

"It was like something out of a Hollywood movie, but my daughter was very scared

"Her heart was beating like crazy when we pulled up to the police station."

This was the first time Mr Khan had experienced an attempted robbery in Toowoomba.

"It is pretty surreal thinking about this happening in the Ridge Shopping Centre,"

"It is in a good area."

Toowoomba police are looking for the suspected gunman.

Acting Senior Sergeant Brian Collins said the man was driving a white Holden Astra with stolen licence plates bearing registration 443WXL.

Anyone with information that would help with the police investigation should phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.