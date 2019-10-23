‘Like riding a motorcycle but 1000 feet in the air’

Max Clews is one of the Mackay Tiger Moth pilots.

FOR nine years Max Clews has been showcasing Mackay from a different perspective.

The Mackay pilot loves taking people up in the air in a classic machine like the Tiger Moth and describes it as a privilege.

With more than 50 years of flying experience he said being in the open cockpit of the Tiger Moth was a special feeling.

Tiger Moth pilot Max Clews loves to take people up in the air see Mackay from a different perspective.

He compared the sensation to riding a motorcycle but at 1000 feet.

"In commercial flights you're too high to really see anything, but in the Tiger Moth we stay down low and you can take in the scenery," he said.

"People don't realise just how big Mackay is, and it's still growing."

Mr Clews hears the awe as people talk to him via the radio headset.

He estimates he has taken about 500 people on scenic tours of Mackay.

His favourite flight path is out over the coast before crossing back inland.

"Seeing the coal ships out at sea and then the canefields of Marian," he said.

A view of Mackay Marina from the Tiger Moth.

Mr Clews began flying Tiger Moths after retiring and moving back to Mackay, his home town. He previously worked as a private pilot in Moranbah.

Although he had been flying since he was 19, Mr Clews had to have a commercial licence before he could pilot the two Tiger Moths based in Mackay.

At the age of 64 he received his new licence. Nearly every weekend since he has been sharing a roster with pilots Ross Robotham and Peter Currey to take tourists and locals up in the iconic planes.

The planes are part of the Mackay Tiger Moth Museum. The aim of the museum is to preserve for as long as possible, in flying condition, vintage Tiger Moths for the enjoyment and education of the public.

This year the museum celebrated its 45th anniversary. It was formed in 1974 to prevent a plane that had been restored locally from being sold to American buyers.

The DH82A (s/n EM 945) model was built at Cowley, England in 1943 by Morris Motors (the same company that built Morris cars). The aircraft was then commissioned into the Royal Navy in England as a training aircraft.

In 1952 the plane was placed on the British Civil Register. In 1953 the aircraft was shipped to New Zealand and registered ZK-BBF and operated in the aerial agricultural industry as a crop duster.

The museum painted the plane a bright yellow colour, being the base colour used by the RAAF on its training Tiger Moths during WWII.

The yellow Tiger Moth was christened the "City of Mackay". The museum purchased a second aircraft in 2011, the red and white plane was nicknamed, "Strawberries and Cream".

Mr Clews said Tiger Moths were easy to fly, but difficult to fly well.

Secretary and volunteer enthusiast Bob Baden, promotions officer Carolyn Ward and pilot Greg Christensen at the Mackay Tiger Moth Museum.

The planes were used for training purposes during the war because they were small, simple to use, easily mass produced and easy to build.

Anyone interested in taking a joy flight is asked to pre-book by phoning Whitsunday Office Machines' office on 4998 5677.