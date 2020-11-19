‘Like winning lotto’: Bowen women train up to help community

Stephanie Cora from Bowen is one of seven people to be granted a scholarship to complete financial counselling training. Photo: Contributed

A BOWEN community service worker says it’s like “winning the lotto” to be granted a scholarship to become a qualified financial counsellor, which in turn will help her support the community.

Stephanie Cora and Keira Prossor, who are both from Bowen, were two of seven people awarded a full scholarship through a partnership between Ergon Energy Retail, Energy Queensland, Powerlink Queensland and ICAN Lean.

Ms Cora, a traditional owner in Bowen, has been in the community service sector for about two decades.

She said when helping people complete NILS (No Interest Loan Scheme) applications, she noticed people struggled to understand the value of money.

“If we gave them more information and gave them that counselling and guided them better, we would actually make a change,” Ms Cora said.

“Once I finish the training I would like to take back to the whole community an understanding about money in a good sense and what services are out there to help them.

Ms Cora said completing the training had been a goal of hers for about four years.

“To me it’s like winning the lotto because it gives me a great opportunity to not only give back to my community (but also) for me personally, the savings is huge,” she said.

The $80,000 project offers fully paid financial counselling scholarships over a two-year period to be delivered by Cairns-based registered training organisation, ICAN Learn.

ICAN Learn managing director Aaron Davis said the applications started face-to-face training in Cairns on Tuesday.

“We’re pleased to see this regional response to the ongoing financial impacts of COVID-19 officially launching,” Mr Davis said.

“For many communities and households around the state, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt for a long time to come.

“Through the use of video conferencing technology, we’re hoping to reach communities that have limited access to these services.”