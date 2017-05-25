Likely salvage mission set for the weekend

SALVAGE JOB: A boat washed up at Cid Harbour is set to be removed in coming days.

ONE more vessel is on the verge of being salvaged.

The MV Banks Ulladulla (pictured) washed up on the rocks at Cid Harbour has caught the attention of Maritime Safety Queensland.

A Department of Main Roads and Transport spokesperson said an opportunity for the owner to remove the vessel was set to occur in coming days.

"We have been closely monitoring the vessel to ensure it poses no pollution risk or hazard to navigation," the spokesperson said.

"Salvage of vessels is always the owner's responsibility.

"The owner has engaged a salvor who has advised it is anticipated the vessel will be re-floated by (the) weekend dependent on prevailing conditions."

A precise salvage date and time is not yet known.

This follows the controversy surrounding the Tateyama Maru washed up at Bona Bay on Gloucester Island.

The boat had three tonnes of oil on board and led to the circulation of a petition which Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan tabled in the Queensland Parliament.