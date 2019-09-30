Limit forcing fishermen to dump black jewfish

A LUCRATIVE black market fish fetching between $500 and $900 per kilogram is being dumped in Mackay region waters due to tightened fishing regulations.

That's according to Mackay Fish Market owner David Caracciolo, who claims a fisherman targeting barramundi south of Mackay last week was forced to throw away 30 dead black jewfish after they were incidentally caught in his line.

In April, catches were capped to 20 tonne on Queensland's east coast after commercial catch soared.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said an unprecedented spike in the catch threatened stocks of the species.

"A massive increase in the prices obtained for black jewfish swim bladders saw the take rise from below 20 tonnes in 2015 to over 130 tonnes in 2017," Mr Furner said.

"Without urgent action this species could have been decimated in Queensland waters."

But Mr Caracciolo said the new State Government imposed limit was reached in 35 days, meaning it had become a no-take fish until next year.

He said the regulation had left commercial fishers with no other option but to dump the dead black jewfish.

"They die as soon as they hit the net, they stress and have a heart attack," he said.

"Why waste them? Somebody can use them, they are protein, why throw them away?"

Mr Caracciolo is now calling on the State Government to allow for incidental catch to avoid future waste of the lucrative species.

"These regulations are designed to protect jobs in the commercial and recreational fishing industries by ensuring there is a sustainable fishery for our children and grandchildren," Mr Furner said.

That issue was just one of many raised during a meeting of commercial fishers in Mackay on Monday, attended by Queensland LNP senators Susan McDonald, Paul Scarr and Amanda Stoker as well as Dawson MP George Christensen.

Mr Christensen said local commercial fishers were "up in arms" over current and incoming fishing regulation changes set to impact the industry.

"For some of these guys here, they're going to be completely and utterly out of business and that's going to mean local jobs lost," he said.

"It's got to stop, the time is up on this nonsense."

Mr Christensen said "unnecessary regulation" hampering the country's ability to export products like fish would be exposed through an inquiry into supporting Australia's exports and attracting investment.