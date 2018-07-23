Lindsay Lohan lands reality TV show

Lindsay Lohan at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Lohan is rumoured to be getting her own reality show. Picture: @lindsaylohan/Instagram

LINDSAY Lohan's planned reality series based on her new resort business in Greece is moving forward and will start shooting in ­August, sources exclusively tell the .

Sources told Page Six of the Post that Bunim/Murray Productions - which has made such hits as Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Road Rules, as well as Dina and Ali Lohan's short-lived Living Lohan - will be behind the show for MTV.

Lindsay Lohan took this selfie recently in Greece. Picture: Instagram

Lindsay Lohan hinted in a recent New York Times profile that she had a series for MTV in mind, but did not elaborate on any details.

"Lindsay is telling pals that she has a signed deal for a new reality show," said a source. "Bunim/Murray is producing, and it's about Lindsay's new beach club in Greece."

The source added that the series - "a cooler, hipper, edgier Vanderpump Rules," presumably with Lohan at the centre as the Lisa Vanderpump-like character - will start filming at her new Lohan Beach House on Mykonos in August.

Recent Instagram posts from Lindsay Lohan have hinted at the reality show set in Greece. Picture: Instagram

The source said the show will introduce Lohan and the central characters while the Mykonos scene is in full swing - and then, after the summer, will shift to follow Lohan and her crew going about launching a new location of the beach club. Reports have said Lohan is opening another location in Rhodes, Greece, soon.

She also previously licensed her name to an Athens club.

"The show will have this European flavour to it," said an insider. "Lindsay feels that it's not so uptight like filming in Los Angeles or New York, and they can get a better cast of characters."

Lindsay Lohan is no stranger to glamorous travel and will feature her Greek resorts in her new reality TV show. Picture: Instagram

The source said there could be "a lot of English" guest stars, as they are closer to the Greek party scene.

Lohan has designed every aspect of the Mykonos club, reports have said, down to the playlists.

Reps for Lohan, Bunim/Murray and MTV did not comment.

