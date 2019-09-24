Menu
Lindsay Lohan is a judge on Ten’s new singing competition, The Masked Singer.
Celebrity

Lindsay‘s awkward reaction to big reveal

by Bronte Coy
24th Sep 2019 7:17 AM

Unless she'd happened to tune in to Big Brother Australia between 2001 and 2007, there was approximately zero per cent chance Lindsay Lohan was going to recognise Gretel Killeen on The Masked Singer.

The new Ten series features the US star as a judge - alongside Jackie O, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue - tasked with attempting to guess who each elaborately disguised celebrity singer is.

The judging panel.
Lohan managed to throw up a few decent guesses during last night's premiere but wasn't able to hide her general confusion when the first secret guest was revealed to be the former TV host.

"It's Gretel Killeen!" Jackie O shrieked, as the Mean Girls star looked around with an awkward smile.

 

The first big reveal.
It was probably the least convincing acting Lohan has delivered since Georgia Rule - and Twitter was quick to roast her about it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Masked Singer continues tonight at 7.30pm on Ten.

Lohan, searching for a producer to explain who the hell Gretel Killeen is.
