Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A firefighter inspects a ute after it crashed into a power pole at the intersection of King St and Lavarack Crescent in Buderim.
A firefighter inspects a ute after it crashed into a power pole at the intersection of King St and Lavarack Crescent in Buderim.
Breaking

Line falls on ambulance, tow truck at power pole crash

Stuart Cumming
2nd Nov 2019 9:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HELPING out at a crash took a dangerous turn for paramedics and a tow truck driver when a powerline fell on their vehicles overnight.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of King St and Lavarack Crescent about 8pm Friday after a black Mitsubishi dual cab ute crashed into a power pole.

Police said a 25-year-old driver and a 27-year-old passenger were involved in the crash and both men were from Buderim.

Paramedics treat a man after a ute crashed into a power pole at the intersection of King St and Lavarack Crescent in Buderim.
Paramedics treat a man after a ute crashed into a power pole at the intersection of King St and Lavarack Crescent in Buderim.

Clayton's Towing driver Murray Lowns said he arrived at the scene about the same time as the ambulance.

"Next thing you know (there is) the noise on top of the roof," Mr Lowns said.

"The powerline has come down … as we were under it."

He said he didn't know what hit the truck.

"The police were yelling at us 'don't get out of the vehicles' because we didn't know if the powerline was live or anything.

He said he sat in the truck until it was confirmed the powerline wasn't live.

"We still took a bit of caution getting out of the truck."

A police officer looks inside after a ute crashed into a power pole at the intersection of King St and Lavarack Crescent in Buderim.
A police officer looks inside after a ute crashed into a power pole at the intersection of King St and Lavarack Crescent in Buderim.

Queensland Ambulance Service Sunshine Coast operations supervisor Shaun Bright said two paramedics were already out of their ambulance when the line fell across it.

"The crew obviously stepped away from the vehicle and then made their way over immediately and started treating the patients that were injured in the accident," Mr Bright said.

A passenger's head is believed to have hit the windscreen after a ute crashed into a power pole at the intersection of King St and Lavarack Crescent in Buderim.
A passenger's head is believed to have hit the windscreen after a ute crashed into a power pole at the intersection of King St and Lavarack Crescent in Buderim.

He said one of the men, believed to be the passenger, had a head injury but was conscious and alert.

He said the driver had minor injuries.

Both were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

crash emergency services injuries
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        World cup rookie helps claim ‘big win’ for Aussies

        premium_icon World cup rookie helps claim ‘big win’ for Aussies

        Cricket Getting back into indoor cricket after 20 years away was a monumental task for this Mackay cricketer.

        Reef laws or not, our farmers have long embraced change

        premium_icon Reef laws or not, our farmers have long embraced change

        Rural Proserpine growers say government doesn't see existing investment.

        Worrying shark behaviour trend has emerged

        premium_icon Worrying shark behaviour trend has emerged

        News ‘Are they getting smarter? It’s worth someone finding out, particularly in the...

        'Safety is paramount': Shark warning a drop in the ocean

        premium_icon 'Safety is paramount': Shark warning a drop in the ocean

        News Tourism Whitsundays push for urgent action after shark alert.