Lioness, the untold story of a mother’s love

Day 11: Another day, another book extract in our month of reading suggestions. Today’s author, Sue Brierley, will be known to many readers as Saroo’s adoptive mum. The story of the young man who used Google earth to track his birth mother in India was beautifully told in the book A Long Way Home and the movie Lion. In Lioness Sue Brierley tells us her story and explains why she chose to adopt two boys in need rather than have her own children.

Lioness by Sue Brierley.

Extract from Lioness

Stepping into another world

Being a mother to my sons has certainly taken me to places –

worlds – I never thought I’d go, both emotionally and physically,

and for better and worse. The next stage of our lives proved to be

a bit of both.

I returned from India on 9 June 2013, totally exhausted. The

trip had taken an emotional toll on me, but I was excited when

Saroo, John and I went to Sydney two weeks later to watch the

60 Minutes episode go to air with the team who had spun our

story into a work of journalism. I was very proud of what they

created, as I watched on with my arms around Saroo and John.

Saroo’s memoir, A Long Way Home, was published the following day and quickly became a bestseller, with various rights deals

made for editions overseas, and it went on to sell more than a

million copies worldwide.

After discussions between Saroo’s

manager, Andrew Fraser at Sunstar Entertainment, and film

producers from a company called See Saw, a film contract had

been signed to make a movie based on his book. We trusted we

were in good hands: See Saw had produced the wonderful film

The King’s Speech, which had earned four Oscars in 2011, for

Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best

Actor, as well as being nominated in a raft of other categories.

Soon a script was being written by screenwriter Luke Davies,

and Garth Davis was appointed as director. Garth had spent time

with the 60 Minutes team, Saroo and me in India as story director

and was very committed, considerate and professional. This

was his debut feature-film project and we were thrilled he was

involved, so things seemed to be looking hopeful.

Meanwhile, Saroo and I started having a bit of fun discussing our dream

actors to play us in the film. He said he wanted Wesley Snipes

and I told him I wanted Nicole Kidman, which I thought was

nowhere in the realm of possibility – but she was my favourite

Australian actor, so I put it out there, aloud, to the universe.

Once the screenplay had been written, it was showcased by

the producers at the Marché du Film in Cannes, the annual filmbusiness market that occurs alongside the Cannes Film Festival.

On 14 May 2014, Grace of Monaco, starring Nicole Kidman,

premiered at Cannes, and I remember catching a glimpse of her

on television, shining on the red carpet. It was also my sixtieth

birthday that day, and I was celebrating with John in Sydney. While

we strolled along the Woolloomooloo Bay waterfront, we received

an excited call from Andrew, telling us that Nicole Kidman had

seen the screenplay of Lion being pitched at the Marché du Film,

and she had expressed interest in taking on the role of Sue Brierley.

I was over the moon: Nicole Kidman wanted to play me! Before

too much longer had passed, she was confirmed for the role. I took

this as the best possible omen for the success of the film and as

the weeks passed, the selection of the other actors was finalised.

David Wenham was to play John, Divian Ladwa would play

Mantosh, and Dev Patel, who had starred in Slumdog Millionaire,

would play Saroo as an adult. Priyanka Bose was chosen to play

Fatima (she was referred to by her original name, Kamla Munshi,

in the film), and there were many other talented international

actors chosen. After a lengthy audition process of hundreds of

boys in India, gorgeous Sunny Pawar, who came from a slum

and had never acted before, was chosen to play the young Saroo.

On 29 August 2014, Saroo, John and I flew to Sydney

to meet with See Saw Films. The film world was a new and

daunting one for us, and it was particularly unnerving to be on

the periphery of the decisions about how Saroo’s story and our

family were to be portrayed on screen. It has to be said that from

that first meeting, the producers made us feel they were not

interested in us having more than a cursory input in the process,

while they were to retain control of the storytelling. Given we

felt so vulnerable with them, I admit it ended up being a fraught

process for us in terms of our dealings with See Saw. (The actors,

on the other hand, were lovely and inclusive.)

Saroo, John and I tried to find out as much information

as we could from the See Saw team, but soon realised we were

completely out of our depth in understanding how the process

of making a film worked. Perhaps this is a common experience

for people whose stories and lives are portrayed on film, but it is

difficult to feel alienated during the process when you’re still a

living, breathing human being and someone else is representing

your story commercially.

It was a sensitive period for me because around this time –

September 2014 – my mother passed away at eighty-seven.

She was elderly, but her death wasn’t expected. Mum and I had

become very close in the last years of her life and I have missed

her ever since. I am so glad she lived to see Saroo reunited with

his family in India, then publishing his memoir that was now

being made into a film that was sure to get a lot of attention

in Hollywood due to its high-profile cast. Mum was a doting

and proud grandmother with a special connection to both Saroo

and Mantosh, and to Maria’s two children, Tania and Jason. My

mother even stood in for her late son-in-law, Nick, and proudly

gave away her beloved granddaughter, Tania, at her wedding,

dressed in a beautiful deep teal lace gown. (Heartbreakingly,

when I had taken Mum shopping for this dress in preparation for Tania’s big day, she had told me she thought it was too

good for her. She had subsequently worn it at her seventieth

birthday celebration in 1997 and it was the dress she went to

heaven in when we farewelled her at her funeral.) My mother

had been very happy to see her three great-granddaughters –

Tania’s daughters – have the benefit of the sort of loving and stable

family that she wished she had been able to provide for her own

three daughters, especially after moving from one side of the

world to the other, away from her own mother, with the man

she had married. I wish Mum’s sacrifice could have had a better

outcome and that she had enjoyed happiness in her youth rather

than in her final two decades.

