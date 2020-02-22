Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gold Coast coach David Lake and skipper Sam Virgo with Lions captain Lauren Arnell and coach Craig Starcevich. Picture: Jerad Williams
Gold Coast coach David Lake and skipper Sam Virgo with Lions captain Lauren Arnell and coach Craig Starcevich. Picture: Jerad Williams
AFL

Lions AFLW coach sent to hospital

by Greg Davis
22nd Feb 2020 2:41 PM

BRISBANE AFLW senior coach Craig Starcevich will miss Saturday's inaugural QClash with the Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

Starcevich - a 1990 Collingwood premiership player - fell ill on Friday and was admitted to hospital, where he underwent a series of tests.

Lions AFLW CEO Breeanna Brock said Starcevich remained in good spirits as he awaited the results.

"We are sad Craig is missing out on the game as we know how excited he was for the first QClash but his health is always our main priority," she said.

Forwards coach Daniel Merrett will take the reins for Brisbane on Saturday.

Craig Starcevich will miss the match against Gold Coast. Picture: Getty Images
Craig Starcevich will miss the match against Gold Coast. Picture: Getty Images

Watch every match of the 2020 NAB AFLW Season LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

More Stories

Show More
aflw brisbane lions craig starcevich gold coast suns qclash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PEDAL POWER: Prossie BMX jumping to new heights

        premium_icon PEDAL POWER: Prossie BMX jumping to new heights

        Cycling & MTB A large carnival is a warm up to a tryout day.

        Man tried to steal car parts to fix his own car

        premium_icon Man tried to steal car parts to fix his own car

        Crime Tools, headlamps and face masks were found in his backpack.

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY

        Survivor shares story to help others

        premium_icon Survivor shares story to help others

        News A brave survivor of ovarian cancer speaks out to help other women during Ovarian...