Lions celebrate top youths at zone final

COLLINSVILLE Lions Club hosted this year’s Youth of the Year Zone Final, with students from Home Hill, Bowen, Proserpine and Whitsunday Lions Clubs competing on Sunday.

The students from zones eight and nine previously competed against their peers with one winner from each club selected to compete at this final in Collinsville.

There were two awards on the day with Prosperine’s Bella Pini taking home the award for Public Speaking with her speech “Climate Change Refugees.”

The overall winner was Bowen’s own Hannah Jensen who will now be going on to the district final in Townsville on April 4.

Bella Pini won the award for public speaking. She is pictured here at the Proserpine Lions Youth of the Year event.

Hannah’s speech was titled ‘Hollywood’s Victims: The misrepresentation of sexual assault in the media’.

Hannah said she was “a bit shocked” to be announced the winner, although very happy to be given the opportunity.

“I was obviously wanting to win, there were just so many other people who were so knowledgeable on their topics and spoke so well and were just generally good humans. I was just very surprised,” she said.

“I’m excited but also very nervous. Now I know I have to go up against all the city people.”

Lions Youth of the Year (zone eight and nine) chairwoman Gloria De Martini said they were really happy with the turnout for the event with about 65 people in attendance.

“Lions Youth of the Year is designed to encourage, foster and develop leadership in conjunction with other citizenship qualities in our youth, at the age when they are about to enter the fields of employment or higher education, and provides students with the incentive to pay greater attention to the general qualities, so vital in developing our youths into first class citizens,” she said.

“The qualities sought, apart from academic attainments are those of leadership, personality, sportsmanship, public speaking and good citizenship.”

The Youth of the Year award doesn’t just judge the students’ performance on the night and also takes into consideration their commitment and dedication outside of school, with Hannah having a plethora of other activities in her repertoire.

Hannah was also accepted to do the State Honours Ensemble Program (SHEP) which was scheduled for the same day as the Collinsville Youth of the Year final, with Hannah saying she was happy she’d made the decision to compete in the Lions event.

“Sometimes you have to choose,” she said.

“Lions look very good on the university application, it was worth it.”

“I’m very thankful for my classmates and friends who came and supported me.”