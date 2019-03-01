Lions Club Youth of the Year named

YOUTH LEADERSHIP: Proserpine Lions Club Youth of the Year winner Taylor Koolman and Deputy Mayor John Collins.

TAYLOR Koolman was named this year's Lions Youth of the Year at the Proserpine Lions Club final on Wednesday.

Taylor went head to head with fellow Proserpine State High School students Mila Julian-Te Kiri, Jonathan Naranjo, Karrah-Lea Vinnicombe and Sebastian Heatley and St Catherine's Catholic College student Lanie Krog.

Each of the six students had to prepare a five-minute speech on a topic of their choice as well as answer two impromptu questions.

The first question was in relation to celebrities and whether or not they should be considered good role models.

The second question asked if modern advancement in medicine, which had increased life expectancy, was a good or bad thing.

Taylor received top honours as the overall winner, as well as the public speaking winner on the night.

Proserpine Lions youth chairman David Hinschen said the competition provided an avenue for young people to learn public speaking and other important life skills.

While not unusual, Mr Hinschen said winning both categories did not happen all the time and was an impressive feat.

Taylor will now compete in the Zone 8 and 9 final on March 10, against the winners from the Proserpine, Bowen, and Home Hill Lions Clubs.

The zone winner will go on to compete in the district final in Townsville on March 23.