Lions pile misery on WFC

FOCUSED: Harry Hodgen (pictured earlier this year) had a stand-out game for WFC despite a heavy loss.

FOOTBALL: It was a game to forget for the Whitsunday Football Club on Saturday in Mackay.

The Premier men's team struggled against a dominant Mackay Lions who finished the match 9-2 winners.

Going into half-time 5-0 was always going to be a tough ask and despite an improved performance in the second 45 minutes, including a double from Nathan Sothmann, WFC couldn't stop the Lions.

Coach Ben Smith said it was hard to take any positives from the game.

"We just got outplayed,” he said.

"We tried a new formation and it didn't seem to work.

"We were a little bit asleep to start off with and mentally (we) lost it a little bit and they piled on a few goals.”

A handful of players backed up from the Reserves match which Smith said didn't help, but he did have praise for one player.

"I thought (right winger) Harry Hodgen had a good game. It's probably the best I've ever seen him play,” Smith said.

He said training had been letting the team down.

"We've had really weak attendances. (It's) very hard to (work on) anything structurally without a full team at training,” Smith said.

"Getting people at training is the most important thing.”

The Reserves side also suffered a heavy defeat as they went down 5-0 to Lions. The first half saw them only down 1-0 but a poor second half sealed the loss. The WFC ladies also struggled with numbers, going down 10-1 against Country United.