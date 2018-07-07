Lions' second win a row sends Blues towards wooden spoon

The Lions' Lewis Taylor leads the celebrations on Saturday after his team's emphatic win over Carlton in his 100th game. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

BRISBANE has notched back-to-back AFL wins for the first time in more than three years with a 65-point demolition of Carlton.

The Lions did it easily on Saturday, following up their surprise thumping of Fremantle last week with a commanding 18.12 (120) to 7.13 (55) result at the Gabba.

It cements the bottom-placed Blues as this season's clear favourite for the wooden spoon.

Beaten in every department, a flat Carlton had no answers once Brisbane broke the game open in the second quarter.

By the final term, the Blues were simply uncompetitive.

Coach Brendan Bolton's side are now two wins off their nearest rival on the ladder.

That used to be the Lions but their third victory of the season lifts them into 16th position while also giving their percentage a healthy boost.

Dayne Beams led the way with a whopping 40 touches and eight clearances, and forward Eric Hipwood bagged six goals - the biggest haul of his young career to date.

Hipwood was one of six Lions players who were still in high school the last time Brisbane strung together consecutive wins, back in rounds six and seven of 2015.

The end of that long drought was lapped up by a 21,074-strong crowd, most of them long-suffering Lions fans who can now say they follow a team that is genuinely on the rise.

The Blues, on the other hand, were coming off a stirring display last week against Port Adelaide, pushing the top-four fancies all the way.

But with Kade Simpson a late withdrawal on Saturday with a calf injury, normal service resumed.

After a scratchy start from both sides, the Lions straightened up and kicked nine unanswered goals across the second and third quarters to establish a commanding 51-point lead.

They didn't look back from there.

