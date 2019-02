OVERALL WINNER: Lions Youth of the Year Whitsunday club final winner Kiera Hansen (centre) with judging panel chair Jenny Cridland (left) and Zone Youth of the Year chair Lion Gloria DeMartini.

OVERALL WINNER: Lions Youth of the Year Whitsunday club final winner Kiera Hansen (centre) with judging panel chair Jenny Cridland (left) and Zone Youth of the Year chair Lion Gloria DeMartini.

KIERA Hasen has taken the top honours at this year's Lions Youth of the Year Whitsunday Lions Club final.

Kiera competed against fellow Whitsunday Christian College students Laura Cecot and Jomai Yeomans in the final last week.

Kiera was named the overall winner, as well as the public speaking winner on the night.

Lions zone chairperson Gloria De Martini said as part of the competition the three students had to present a five-minute prepared speech on a topic of their choice, before speaking for up to two minutes in answer to two impromptu questions.

Kiera's prepared speech was titled "Same issue, different solution”, while Laura spoke on "A glimmer of hope” and Jomai on "The future of aerospace”.

The first of the impromptu questions revolved around whether the students thought there was sufficient support available to help cope with pressures associated with completing middle and senior school and how these support services could be improved.

The second impromptu question asked what actions the current generation could take to better manage climate change to protect the Great Barrier Reef for future generations.

Mrs De Martini said all of the speeches and impromptu answers were interesting.

Kiera will now compete in the Zone 8 and 9 final on Sunday, March, 10, against the winners from the Proserpine, Bowen, Home Hill Lions Clubs.

The winner at this level will go on to compete in the district final in Townsville on March 23.