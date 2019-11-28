Lisa Wilkinson reveals the story behind Kim K’s bathrobe

LISA Wilkinson is set to make an unlikely appearance on the world's biggest reality television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The Sunday Project presenter was interviewing Kim Kardashian West in Los Angeles two weeks ago on the same day the reality star was filming her surprise Australian Uber Eats ad with Magda Szubanski and being tailed by her KUWTK film crew.

Channel 10’s Lisa Wilkinson and Sandra Sully were at Brisbane’s Gallery of Modern Art on Wednesday for a 10 Daily breakfast event. Photo: Peter Wallis

"I went back to my trailer (after the interview) and this guy came running after me with a clipboard and a whole lot of paper work and he said to me 'Lisa, I'm one of the producers, we would really love to have you in the show, but we can either blur your face or you can sign this and be on Keeping Up With The Kardashians'," Wilkinson told Confidential yesterday, appearing at a 10 Daily event in Brisbane with Sandra Sully.

"I'll sign that baby," she said with a laugh, adding "it wasn't a life ambition to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but it's one of those things I'll be able to tell the grandkids one day".

Wilkinson also shed light on why Kardashian West was wearing a bath robe during their interview, which aired on Channel 10 on Sunday night.

Lisa Wilkinson with Kim Kardashian West for The Sunday Project. Photo: instagram/ @lisa_wilkinson

"The question I've been asked more than any other since we ran the interview was why the bathrobe," Wilkinson said.

"That day was crazy. There was 150 people on set and they were filming the Uber Eats ad at the same time as filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians, so they closed down this entire street, and … she had social teams for both Uber Eats and Keeping Up With The Kardashians also creating content, so she had a 12-hour day and our interview kept shifting."

Wilkinson had arrived for her midday interview and waited until 5pm when she finally got access to Kardashian West.

"I was there in my trailer - they actually gave me a trailer, I had a Kardashian trailer - waiting for the interview from midday and then at 5pm, they said 'Look, Kim is ready to do the interview, but she's in her bath robe and it'll take half an hour for her to change' and I said 'keep her in the bath robe'."

"She was more than happy to do it in a bath robe. Had I known, I would have brought one and we gals could have just had a PJ party."