Menu
Login
Lismore spiritual healer Serge Isaac Benhayon is suing Esther Mary Rockett for defamation.
Lismore spiritual healer Serge Isaac Benhayon is suing Esther Mary Rockett for defamation.
News

Lismore spiritual healer sues for defamation

by Margaret Scheikowski, AAP
4th Sep 2018 2:19 PM

A LISMORE spiritual healer, Serge Isaac Benhayon, is suing a former client saying she defamed him in a lengthy blog portraying him as the leader of a socially harmful cult who indecently touched her in his treatment room.

A former tennis coach, Mr Benhayon, is suing former acupuncturist Esther Mary Rockett over her November 2014 blog, two comments she later made on the blog, and 17 tweets.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, his barrister Kieran Smark SC opened his case to the four-person jury highlighting some of Ms Rockett's quotes including: "My claim that Benhayon is a sexual predator is not false".

-AAP

esther mary rockett northern rivers court nsw supreme court serge isaac benhayon
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Hentley Farm holds long lunch at Walter's Lounge

    Hentley Farm holds long lunch at Walter's Lounge

    News GUESTS who enjoy the finer things in life will be treated to a five-course shared menu and a choice of five wines at the Hentley Farm Long Lunch this month.

    Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

    Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

    News Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

    Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    News Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    News RACQ CQ Rescue reveals increase in call-outs to road crash victims.

    Local Partners