A pilot is lucky to be alive after suffering a medical episode mid-flight, causing them to miss their destination by about 120km.
LISTEN: Dramatic mid-air rescue as pilot passes out at controls

by Erin Smith
3rd Jul 2020 11:37 AM
A Royal Flying Doctor Service Pilot came to the rescue of a pilot who is believed to have suffered a medical episode while flying from Cairns on Thursday night.

A Cesna 208 was expected to land at Redcliffe Airport but instead overshot its destination by about 120km.

The pilot was reported as unresponsive on autopilot.

A Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft flew alongside the plane in an attempt to make contact with the pilot.

The scanner audio reveals the pilot was "groggy" and had fallen asleep or suffered a medical episode while flying.

Scanner audio of Wedgetail 11 talking to Amberley Centre (source:aussieadsb.com)

After a while contact was made and the aircraft landed safely at Gold Coast Airport.

A RAAF Wedgetail operating nearby was also on standby to escort the aircraft if needed.

Originally published as LISTEN: Dramatic mid-air rescue as pilot passes out at controls

