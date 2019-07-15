Literally helping literacy

GENEROUS: Bryan Sheedy of the Railway Hotel, Doug Daly from the Northern Beaches Bowls Club, Darren Smith of Magpies Sporting Club and Chris Elliott of the Souths Leagues Club helped make it possible for more students to attend the Youth Literary Festival.

GENEROUS: Bryan Sheedy of the Railway Hotel, Doug Daly from the Northern Beaches Bowls Club, Darren Smith of Magpies Sporting Club and Chris Elliott of the Souths Leagues Club helped make it possible for more students to attend the Youth Literary Festival. Contributed

NEXT week students from the region will be immersed in a world of literary wonder as 15 of Australia's leading youth writers descend on Mackay for the Whitsunday Voices Youth Literature Festival.

But organisers say pulling off the event would not have been possible and some students would have missed out without the support of the community, in particular four community clubs.

Festival manager Tonia Wilson said support from Magpies Sporting Club, Northern Beaches Bowls Club, Souths Leagues Club and the Railway Hotel made it possible for a record-breaking number of students to attend the festival.

"It is this grassroots assistance that makes such a difference to the schools attending our literature festival,” MsWilson said.

This year, more than 5000 students from 70 schools from the region will attend the festival to learn from, and be inspired by, a host of book bloggers, slam poets, authors and illustrators.

Sixteen of the schools in attendance requested assistance to cover the cost of getting students to the festival, MsWilson said.

"We have been able to be more generous than in previous years to help them cover their bus costs, and hopefully enable them to bring more students to the festival,” she said.

This was due to the "community spirit and generosity” of community clubs.

Souths Leagues Club general manager Chris Elliott said he thought the Whitsunday Voices Literature Festival was a "worthy cause”.

"We all operate our community clubs as a business, but we're also very committed to supporting the communities we operate in,” he said.