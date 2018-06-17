Menu
BOUNCING BACK: In September last year, Pinto the Koala was admitted to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital and now the team is delighted to be releasing him back into the wild.
News

Little koala's incredible journey to recovery

Sarah Dionysius
by
17th Jun 2018 2:37 PM | Updated: 2:57 PM

WHEN Pinto first came in to the care of the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital he was in a pretty bad way.

The koala had suffered multiple breaks to his arm, a ruptured eye and internal bleeding after he was believed to have been hit by a car in a high speed zone in Mundoolun.

Director of Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital Dr Rosie Booth said the team had worked tirelessly over a very long period of time to give Pinto the highest level of care and the best chance at returning to the wild.

"Pinto has been one of our favourite long term patients at Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital because his original injuries were very severe but he had a great fighting spirit," she said.

"To repair Pinto's arm, we performed surgery that involved inserting a series of surgical pins into the humerus and stabilised it on the outside with surgical clamps.

"He also had to undergo months of rehabilitation to build up his strength for climbing."　

 

In September last year, Pinto the Koala was admitted to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital and now the team is delighted to be releasing him back into the wild.
After months of care, Pinto has made a full recovery and has been given the all clear to be released back into the wild where he belongs this week.

As the hospital team say goodbye to their last patient from last year's trauma season, they're also unfortunately seeing the first of this year's patients being brought through the hospital doors.

Just last week, the first orphan of the season, Hermione the Koala joey was brought in after her mother was attacked by a dog and died as a result of her injuries.　

"We are approaching the start of trauma season and this time of year is our busiest," Dr Booth said.

"We can all help in so many ways to prevent koala joeys like Hermione from becoming orphans.

"Ensure pets are either indoors or are safely secured at night, be vigilant on the roads, especially at dawn and dusk and if you do come across an animal that looks like it needs help, you can bring it to the hospital, or call our wildlife emergency hotline on 1300 369 652."

For information on how you can help visit www.wildlifewarriors.org.au.

 

    Local Partners