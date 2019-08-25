Little Lara was 1cm from death

LITTLE Lara Whitaker is the luckiest girl alive.

Her brain surgeon believes it is a miracle she survived a freak accident at a harness racing meet earlier this year when a rogue mobile starting gate smashed into the two-year-old's head, ripping her tiny face right off and throwing her unconscious out of her father's arms.

Lara Whitaker, 3, has made an amazing recovery. Picture: Jamie Hanson

"Her face took the full force and a two year old's facial skeleton is very fragile. If the main impact had been a centimetre further up at the front of her skull it would likely have killed her or certainly left her badly brain damaged," Dr Gert Tollesson from the Queensland Children's Hospital told The Sunday Mail.

Looking at the angelic face of the tiny farm girl today, just five months after the horrific accident at Redcliffe Harness Racing Club, it is hard to imagine she came so close to death. She has endured surgery to release the pressure on her brain and had her eye sockets, cheeks, nose and jaw reconstructed. Lara spent almost three weeks in intensive care, two weeks in the neuro ward and many weeks in the rehabilitation ward.

She had a large team of medics at the children's hospital whose expertise put the broken little girl together.

"Lara will be under observation for quite some time due to her brain injury but I think she will grow up happy and healthy.It is miraculous that she didn't suffer a brain bleed and when she woke up from an induced coma was bright and alert," Dr Tollesson said.

The trots is in the blood of the Whitakers with four generations loving a day out at the harness races. Dad Gary is a professional harness racer and was due to race on the night of the accident on March 24. The family was watching the races from the trackside spectator stand.

Police at Redcliffe Paceway following the horrific incident. Picture: Tara Croser.

Lara was cradled in Gary's arms and little brother Josh was being held by mum Joedy. Just a tight-knit family having fun and spending quality time together.

But everything changed with the blood curdling screams of mum Joedy. Her wails so shocking, spectators came running to the devastating scene.

"It happened in a second. The gate came out of nowhere. My husband Gary's face was injured and he was in and out of consciousness, but Lara took the full brunt. She was ripped right out of Gary's arms and her tiny little body was lying motionless a on the ground. Josh, who wasn't yet one was crying out and he too had been hit. It was like a horror movie," mum Joedy told The Sunday Mail.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and Lara was the focus of concern. A large team of intensive care medics arrived to help keep her alive.

"We all went to hospital in different ambulances. I truly did not know if Lara would be alive when I got to the Queensland Children's Hospital - I knew it was bad," Joedy said.

Lara Whitaker was in her father's arms when she was hit by the boom arm of a pace car during the race meet at Redcliffe Harness Racing Club.

Both Josh and Lara ended up in intensive care that night. Josh suffered a skull fracture but healed quickly. Lara on the other hand had severe facial injuries and a brain injury.

She required surgery to release the pressure on her brain and was placed in an induced coma.

"We were told if she recovered she may have speech problems and issues with learning. But this little girl is so resilient she has come through so well and things are looking good. She has had to have reconstruction work on her eye sockets, nose, cheek bones and jaw. She will face further work on her face as she grows and her brain injury will be monitored until she is 18," she said.

Generations of Joedy's family have been involved in harness racing.

"I grew up with harness racing. My great grandmother use to race and generations since then. A trip to the races was a chance for the kids and myself to enjoy time with Gary. Who could have imagined this kind of nightmare?" she said.

Investigations are still under way into the accident.

Lara with her baby brother Josh, 1, mum Joedy and dad Gary Whitaker. Picture: Jamie Hanson

It's been a five month struggle but little battler Lara celebrated her third birthday this week in big style.

"She deserved it. She has been through hell and at one point I thought she may not make her birthday. Lara is precious in that she shows so much empathy for someone so young. After all her suffering she looks at me and asks " Are you okay mummy?" Joedy said.

"She is sassy and full of life and is back doing what she loves - dancing. Through all of this we have had so much support and kindness. That is why we went to town on Lara's birthday with bouncy castle and snow cones, it was a way of thanking everyone," she said.

The day of the accident has not completely ruined the family's love of the sport of harness racing.

"Let me put it this way. It is still in our blood but our lives don't revolve around it any more. We still have a horse involved in racing. But Gary is looking at putting his focus on show jumping," she said.

"We will be forever grateful to the amazing doctors and nurses at the Queensland Children's Hospital who rebuilt our little Lara," she said.