Little Patti coming to Prossie

Little Pattie, will put on a show at the Proserpine RSL on July 27.

LITTLE Pattie will bring the same energy that catapulted her to national stardom with her when she appears at the Proserpine RSL on July 27.

She is as energetic as she was when she took a strong hold on the Australian music scene in the mid-'60s as a bright 14-year-old school girl from Sydney.

With a succession of hits including He's my Blonde Headed Stompie Wompie Real Gone Surfer Boy and Stompin' at Maroubra Pattie established herself as a prominent force in the Australian music industry.

Her musical talents are credited with many industry awards including Best Female Singer, Most Popular Female Performer, TV Logie for Best Teenage Personality and a succession of Gold Records.

At age 17, Pattie was the youngest Australian to entertain our troops in Vietnam. She was evacuated from the Australian Task Force Base in Nui Dat, when the famous battle of Long Tan began. Since then she has devoted much of her time to Vietnam veterans, donating her services at many fund-raising concerts and special events for the Department of Defence and the Department of Veterans' Affairs.

Pattie maintains a high profile in the music industry, with many live performances at festivals, corporate events, clubs and television shows.

Little Pattie continues an impressive track record in the music industry. She is a true professional and is sure to be a hit at the Proseprine RSL this month.

