23°
News

Little Patti coming to Prossie

Peter Carruthers | 23rd Jul 2017 5:00 PM
SINGING STALWARD: Little Pattie, will put on a show at the Proserpine RSL on July 27.
SINGING STALWARD: Little Pattie, will put on a show at the Proserpine RSL on July 27. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LITTLE Pattie will bring the same energy that catapulted her to national stardom with her when she appears at the Proserpine RSL on July 27.

She is as energetic as she was when she took a strong hold on the Australian music scene in the mid-'60s as a bright 14-year-old school girl from Sydney.

With a succession of hits including He's my Blonde Headed Stompie Wompie Real Gone Surfer Boy and Stompin' at Maroubra Pattie established herself as a prominent force in the Australian music industry.

Her musical talents are credited with many industry awards including Best Female Singer, Most Popular Female Performer, TV Logie for Best Teenage Personality and a succession of Gold Records.

At age 17, Pattie was the youngest Australian to entertain our troops in Vietnam. She was evacuated from the Australian Task Force Base in Nui Dat, when the famous battle of Long Tan began. Since then she has devoted much of her time to Vietnam veterans, donating her services at many fund-raising concerts and special events for the Department of Defence and the Department of Veterans' Affairs.

Pattie maintains a high profile in the music industry, with many live performances at festivals, corporate events, clubs and television shows.

Little Pattie continues an impressive track record in the music industry. She is a true professional and is sure to be a hit at the Proseprine RSL this month.

ENTERTAINMENT ROYALTY

  • WHAT: Little Patti
  • WHERE: Proserpine RSL
  • WHEN: July 27, 11am
  • COST: $15 includes morning tea
  • BOOKINGS: Call 4945 2312
Whitsunday Times

Topics:  little patti proseprine proserpine rsl whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
New school building officially open

New school building officially open

PRINCIPAL of the Cannonvale State School, Angie Kelly, flanked by politicians cut the ribbon and officially opened the new $5 million junior learning centre.

Fabulous bunch has a great half-century

TEST OF TIME: Members of the Proserpine Floral Art Group celebrating 50 years at Earlando.

Fabulous bunch has a great half-century.

Celebrating our family history

BACK IN TIME: Members of the Whitsunday Family History Group at a gathering in 1997.

Celebrating our family history.

Comedy gala to bring laughs

FUNNY MAN: Steve Whiteley is one of this year's comedians at the Reef Festival Comedy Gala on August 3.

Comedy gala to bring laughs.

Local Partners

Mason Rack Band returns

Sailing Club to host festival favourite for an afternoon on the lawn.

Husband and wife team take top khanacross spots

RALLY CHAMPS: Outright winner Tim Hall with close runner-up and wife Kym Hall.

Whitsunday Sporting Car Club held its Twilight and Gravel Khanacross

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

‘History-making’ Hah vows Ninja return

ANDREA Hah has vowed to return to Australian Ninja Warrior and is already in training to take out the title.

Eddie McGuire opens up on his return to The Footy Show

Craig Hutchison.Source:News Corp Australia

EDDIE McGuire has addressed his return to The Footy Show

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Scarlett McGrouther, 23, said the Disco Boobs design was empowering

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

French furious over ‘deplorable’ Dunkirk

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "Dunkirk."

The French are angry at how Dunkirk diminishes their role

Matt Golinski proposes to girlfriend on top of mountain

Chef Matt Golinski has a busy schedule at home in the garden and at work.

The popular personality now has some wonderful news.

'What gig?' Drummer left out of Powderfinger reunion

Former Powderfinger drummer Jon Coghill works as a presenter and journalist for ABC Sunshine Coast.

Former drummer learns of reunion gig after the fact

Ben cooks his way into the MasterChef grand final

MasterChef Australia's 2017f finalists Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan will battle it out in Monday's grand final.

IPSWICH cook draws on his Dutch heritage to impress the judges.

Sold by Ray White

3/4 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 Sold by Ray...

A further price reduction gives you an even better opportunity to secure a good sized, two bedroom quality unit only 100m from the hub of Airlie Beach. The popular...

BEST VALUE PROPERTY IN HIDEAWAY BAY!!!

5 Rattray Avenue, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special ... $129,000

THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special piece of paradise? This super large 1005m2 seaview block certainly offers that. It is only a short...

Contemporary Family Residence On Two Stunning Acres

875 Gregory Cannon Valley Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 3 5 $750,000

Designed with family living in mind, this exquisite home is a perfect demonstration of what can be achieved when you combine quality workmanship with a...

Industrial property with great holding income and redevelopment potential

18 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial An incredibly rare opportunity now exists to purchase this industrial zoned property ... $930,000 + GST

An incredibly rare opportunity now exists to purchase this industrial zoned property in the areas most desirable locations. Located only 100m off Shute Harbour...

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

Under Contract:- Property with so many opportunities, Buy 1 or all 3!

1 Simpson Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 1 2 Under Contract

If you're looking for a country lifestyle change, you can't go past this one! Breathe in the fresh country air whilst admiring the spectacular Dryander mountain...

DA approved for x2 freestanding homes

6 Beth Court, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding ... $219,000

With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding opportunity for you to purchase this block that can allow you to build a brand new home for...

UNDER OFFER

9/20 Island Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

Situated in the heart of the Whitsundays, this prestigious Hazelwood Gardens property ticks all the boxes for relaxed apartment living. The open plan...

Outstanding Views and an Affordable Entry Level

8/14 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Apartment 1 1 1 $185,500

This private, fully furnished, one bedroom apartment situated at the rear, with sparkling water and mountain views enjoyed from an undercover balcony is priced to...

Under Contract

17 Blackcurrant Drive, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of ... Under Contract

This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of land has sweeping views out across the beautiful Cape Gloucester ...

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Townhouses planned for Nicklin Way site

CBRE's Brendan Robins and Rem Rafter on site at Wurtulla.

Prime 1.5ha Sunshine Coast property set for town homes development

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!