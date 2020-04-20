Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

‘Little princess’ celebrates birthday in isolation
Family Fun

‘Little princess’ celebrates birthday in isolation

Zizi Averill
20th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLOON is more than just latex and air for East Mackay resident Jody Zimmermann, who said the magical decorations transformed a little girl's lonely birthday into a fairytale.

The Balloonville owner said it was heartbreaking that so many Mackay children were celebrating their birthdays without family, friends or a party because of social distancing restrictions.

Balloonville owner Jody Zimmermann has been helping Mackay residents celebrate the special moments in style, while still social distancing. Photo: Zizi Averill
Balloonville owner Jody Zimmermann has been helping Mackay residents celebrate the special moments in style, while still social distancing. Photo: Zizi Averill

"Little kids don't understand why grandma can't come out or their friends can't visit," Ms Zimmerman said.

"I want to make sure the kids feel loved and can celebrate their birthdays."

Balloonville owner Jody Zimmermann has been helping Mackay residents celebrate the special moments in style, while still social distancing. Photo: Zizi Averill
Balloonville owner Jody Zimmermann has been helping Mackay residents celebrate the special moments in style, while still social distancing. Photo: Zizi Averill

A dozen reasons to smile during the lockdown

Drive-by party for birthday boy a hit

'Bitumen bandits' target Mackay Ring Road

Last week, Ms Zimmerman helped six-year-old Aaliyah Neeve celebrate her birthday in style, using 200 gold, pink and purple balloons to turn her garden into a wonderland.

"It was a castle for a little princess who had to stay home," she said.

"She loved it. She was so excited."

Since posting videos of Aaliyah's birthday on her Facebook page, Ms Zimmerman said she had received half a dozen requests from other parents looking to celebrate their child's big day.

Balloonville owner Jody Zimmermann has been helping Mackay residents celebrate the special moments in style, while still social distancing. Photo: Zizi Averill
Balloonville owner Jody Zimmermann has been helping Mackay residents celebrate the special moments in style, while still social distancing. Photo: Zizi Averill

Ms Zimmermann said the balloon market had deflated since the coronavirus pandemic, with bridal showers, parties and corporate events cancelled.

But she said she had adapted by providing "knock and drop" delivery arrangements to Mackay residents still celebrating at home.

"I'm getting creative in a different way," she said.

More Stories

balloons birthday party coronavirus coronavirus mackay east mackay mackay mackay business mackay events mackay parenting
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $608 million battle plan to create jobs amid pandemic

        premium_icon $608 million battle plan to create jobs amid pandemic

        Employment Council to roll out $200 million job creation package, a ‘green army’ and take on hundreds of trainees

        Golf ball sized hail pelt the region as storm moves north

        premium_icon Golf ball sized hail pelt the region as storm moves north

        Weather A storm dropping golf-ball sized hailstones is predicted to roll further into the...

        Whitsundays, meet your new council

        premium_icon Whitsundays, meet your new council

        News More than three weeks after voting closed the new council has been declared.

        Restaurants offer takeaways to stay afloat

        premium_icon Restaurants offer takeaways to stay afloat

        News Despite strict limitations on restaurants and cafes, a committed group of owners...